“Research is not just laboratory activity but it is an asset and a talent that makes all of our lives longer and worth living. In this lies its ability to be all-encompassing”. Anna Maria Bernini, minister for universities and research, said this during the inaugural ceremony of the XXXVII national congress of the Fmsi – Federation of Italian sports medicine, ‘Biological age, chronological age 2.0. A healthy longevity’.

“Research is continuous innovation. We strongly believe in the ability of research to be faithful to its mission, to improve everyone’s life. Through the funds of the Pnrr we are studying the life sciences, active lifestyles. Our 75-year-olds still do not have that healthy lifestyle, which we would like to guarantee them”, said Bernini, who then concluded by saying that in this sense “the social function of sports medicine is important. There are no self-medicines, self-prescriptions or self-therapy. The sports doctor is a indispensable expert”.