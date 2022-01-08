Time heals wounds. Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, regarding the final frantic of 2021 stated that “F1 has a short memory” and therefore also thanks to a completely new chapter ready to open, he expects that the controversies about the events that led Max Verstappen to the conquest of the world title will soon be forgotten. Toto Wolff, number one of the Mercedes wall, recently stressed that the inadequacy of Race Director Michael Masi not necessarily the crux of the matter which led the FIA ​​to set up a Commission to ensure that we no longer witness a finale like the one staged in Yas Marina.

Bernie Ecclestone, former patron of the Circus, believes that the tones of the Mercedes in the week following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were decidedly exasperated: “Talking about theft doesn’t make any sense – declared Ecclestone a Sky Sports Uk – these are dynamics that can occur during a race, for example in Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton completely cut a corner during the first lap without receiving any penalty when Max Verstappen had done absolutely nothing wrong during that overtaking ”.

In the final race according to Ecclestone Michael Masi has acted correctly, even if by widening the spectrum to the whole of 2021 Bernie believes that perhaps the heir of Charlie Whiting has failed to live up to the role he holds. “At Yas Marina Michael did the right thing – added Ecclestone joined by Sport Bild – over the course of the season, however, too many times has he found himself overwhelmed by the role he holds. Perhaps he should never have accepted this position ”.