The most famous mittens in the world for the pose that made the biggest buzz of the year. Bernie Sanders’ outfit and demeanor at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20 has toured the internet and the world, becoming the source of countless photomontages and memes (Bernie in Yalta alongside of Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin, Bernie on the couch of Friends, Bernie with the workers of the skyscrapers…).

The old activist knows that you should never waste an opportunity. He therefore launched the sale of products (t-shirts, sweaters and other derivative products) featuring the now famous photo. In less than a week, he raised $ 1.8 million which will be donated to charities in Vermont, announced a statement released Wednesday, which immediately states: “But even this sum cannot replace congressional action and I will do what I can in Washington to make sure workers in Vermont and across the country get the support they need in the midst of the world’s worst crisis.” that we’ve been through since the Great Depression. “

He will play a crucial role as chairman of the Senate Budget committee and push for a number of major reforms that he has been posting in his program for several years: the minimum wage at $ 15 an hour, the regularization of undocumented migrants, a reform of the penal system, all things now shared by Joe Biden, but also the creation of a universal public health system.