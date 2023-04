How did you feel about the content of this article?

Independent senator is one year older than the US president and said that the latter will achieve a “crushing victory” if he fights “big interests” | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

US senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said this Sunday (30) that he does not believe that the age of Joe Biden, his former co-religionist in the Democratic Party, is an obstacle to an eventual second term of the current president of the United States. .

Biden, who is 80 years old, announced earlier this week that he will seek re-election in 2024. He is already the oldest president in US history and, if he wins another term, he would leave the White House aged 86.

Advanced age makes even members of the Democratic Party express fears that Biden will be the presidential candidate of the legend again next year.

Sanders, who is 81 years old and has not been affiliated with any party since 2020, said in an interview with CNN that “if you believe in democracy, you want to see more people voting, not fewer people voting, [então]

I think the choice is pretty clear. And that choice is Biden.”

“Age is one thing. I think the experience is different”, said Sanders, who added that the Democratic Party “has to make it clear that it believes in a government that represents all, not just some”.

“Face the greed of the insurance companies, the drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interests and start delivering [resultados] for the working class”, stated the senator. “Do that, and I think Biden will have a landslide victory.”