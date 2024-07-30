Republican White House candidate, former president, calls vice president “a radical leftist nut”
Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trumpsaid the country’s vice president and likely Democratic candidate in the November elections, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), is “half incompetent” It is “a radical crazy woman” left.
“She’s not very smart. She’s very radical.”, he declared in an interview with the broadcaster Fox News aired on Monday (29.Jul.2024). According to the former president, Kamala is “more radical” that the Democratic senator Bernie Sanderswhom he called “a big crazy guy”.
Bernie Sanders is seen as a politician belonging to the more left wing of the Democratic Party. Trump said that Kamala “and worse” that the senator.
The former president called her “crazy”. Trump stated: “She got rid of the laughter. I noticed. I didn’t see that crazy laughter anymore.”. And he added: “It’s the laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore.”.
Read more:
Below, read other topics covered in Trump’s interview with Fox News and what the former president said:
- spoke about the statement that supporters will no longer need to vote after 2024 – “I had a tremendous crowd. [Estava] talking to Christians (…). They are treated very badly by this government. Catholics are treated unbelievably. They are persecuted”, Trump declared. “I said, ‘Vote for me, you’ll never have to do it again.’ That’s true, because we have to make the vote happen. Christians are not known as a large group of voters. They don’t vote, and I’m explaining, ‘You never vote. This time, vote. You won’t have to vote anymore. I won’t need you to vote.’”, he added.
- reaction of his wife, Melania Trump, to shooting attack suffered by him on July 13 – “She was watching. She was watching live.”, he said, adding that, after the incident, he asked how Melania felt when she saw the scene. “She can’t even talk about it”, he declared. “Which is good, because it means she likes me or loves me.“, continued. “When I fell, she thought the worst had happened”, he stated.
#Bernie #Sanders #crazy #Kamala #worse #Trump
Leave a Reply