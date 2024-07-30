Republican White House candidate, former president, calls vice president “a radical leftist nut”

Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trumpsaid the country’s vice president and likely Democratic candidate in the November elections, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), is “half incompetent” It is “a radical crazy woman” left.

“She’s not very smart. She’s very radical.”, he declared in an interview with the broadcaster Fox News aired on Monday (29.Jul.2024). According to the former president, Kamala is “more radical” that the Democratic senator Bernie Sanderswhom he called “a big crazy guy”.

Bernie Sanders is seen as a politician belonging to the more left wing of the Democratic Party. Trump said that Kamala “and worse” that the senator.

The former president called her “crazy”. Trump stated: “She got rid of the laughter. I noticed. I didn’t see that crazy laughter anymore.”. And he added: “It’s the laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore.”.

Below, read other topics covered in Trump’s interview with Fox News and what the former president said: