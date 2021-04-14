Former financier Bernie Madoff, author of the largest pyramid scheme in Wall Street history, for which he was sentenced to 150 years in prison, has died at the age of 82. The first information points to a natural death after dragging a kidney disease and several other medical ailments.

Bernie Madoff was for decades regarded as a successful and trusted economist on Wall Street. He was also known as a great philanthropist by the American Jewish community. But in 2008 his two sons uncovered his outrages: billions of dollars swindled from investors large and small. It is estimated that in total there were about 64,800 million stolen.

Sentenced in June 2009 to 150 years in prison, Madoff died this Wednesday, April 14 at the age of 82 in the Butner prison, in North Carolina. The prison authorities affirmed that, in the absence of official confirmation, Madoff would have died of natural causes after suffering from end-stage kidney disease and various ailments.

Due to these ailments, his lawyers tried unsuccessfully in 2020 for a “compassionate release”, but the judge rejected it. “Bernie, until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes,” his attorney Brandon Sample said in a statement.

Financier Bernard Madoff is escorted by the police and photographed by the media as he leaves the United States Federal Court after a hearing in New York on January 5, 2009. © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

“Although the crimes for which Bernie was convicted have come to define who he was, he was also a father and a husband. He was soft-spoken and an intellectual. Bernie was by no means perfect. But no man is.”

From the borough of Queens to Wall Street mogul

Madoff was born on April 29, 1938 in the New York borough of Queens into a European migrant family. After graduating from Hofstra University in 1960, he created Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, with $ 500 in savings and an office on loan from his father-in-law.

His stock-selling business grew to the point of becoming one of the original five brokers in the Nasdaq trading system in the early 1970s. It is not known exactly when his massive fraud began, although Madoff argued that in the years 90, when the spectacular profits he was making for his firm and his clients began to raise suspicions.

As of 2008, Madoff’s company received up to eight investigations from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but they never found fraud. “There were several times that I met with the SEC and I thought, ‘They caught me,'” Madoff told lawyers in a prison interview, according to ABC News.

Facade of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on March 23, 2021 Angela Weiss AFP / Archives

His fraud consisted of a typical pyramid scam, also called the Ponzi system, which was based on using the money of new investors to pay his previous clients. But with the arrival of the 2008 crisis, everything collapsed. His investors tried to withdraw around $ 7 billion from his funds, something Madoff was unable to repay.

“When I started this crime, I thought it would be something that I could get away with, but that became impossible,” Madoff told the court that tried him. “As hard as I tried, the deeper I sank into a hole.”

150 years in prison in the 2009 trial

Following his sons’ complaint, Madoff was arrested on December 11, 2008. Just three months later, he pleaded guilty to 11 criminal charges that included fraud, money laundering and perjury. All this added up to 150 years in prison. Despite claiming that he had carried out the scam alone, the judges convicted 15 other people.

Among them, his younger brother, sentenced to 10 years in prison and five former employees of the company. His wife, Ruth Madoff, claimed to feel cheated and was acquitted and entitled to stay with 2.5 million dollars, despite the skepticism raised by her version of the victim. His eldest son, Mark Madoff, hanged himself in 2010 in pursuit of the lawsuits.

Joann Crupi, 52, who managed accounts for Madoff Investment Securities, is released from federal court after being found guilty of aid, assistance and benefit charges from the Ponzi scheme run by Bernard Madoff on March 24, 2014 in New York City. York. Crupi was found guilty along with four other defendants, who worked for Madoff. Getty Images via AFP – ANDREW BURTON

Among those scammed by Madoff were famous people such as actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and John Malkovich; Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax; and a charity partner with director Steven Spielberg. “We thought it was God. We trusted everything in his power,” said 2009 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, whose foundation lost $ 15.2 million.

But also small and medium investors, many of whom never got their money back. To date, Irving Picard, a trustee appointed by the Justice, has recovered more than $ 14.4 billion, a figure that does not reach 25% of the total value that Madoff is estimated to have been able to defraud his investors.

With Reuters, EFE and local media