Bernie Ecclestone already puts Max Verstappen in the same row as Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. That said the former boss of Formula 1 in Bahrain, on the eve of the new season. “He absolutely must be placed on the same level and not one step below.”

Schumacher and Hamilton both captured seven titles in Formula 1, while Verstappen was the best for the second time last year. “It just happens to be that the best driver also drives for the best team,” said Ecclestone.

Ecclestone expects Hamilton to win his eighth world title next season, despite Mercedes’ performance being disappointing last year. ,,Of course he can win an eighth title. It won’t be easy, but I’m sure he’ll do his best. He would really like to take that eighth title,” said 92-year-old Ecclestone.

Mike Schumacher

The veteran also commented on the achievements of Mick Schumacher, the son of the record holder, who was unable to live up to expectations last season. “He has been pushed aside a bit because people may have expected too much from him too soon, because of his name. I think he has not been treated well and that is a pity for him.” See also Accidents | Nuoriso's moped mite caused several emergency calls and dangerous situations in the Tampere region

The first race of the new Formula 1 season is Sunday.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Ukraine | There are more clients in the reception system than ever, but no one is talking about the refugee crisis like 2015: What changed?





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.