There was hardly any doubt, but now there is actually convincing evidence that Prince Bernhard was a member of the NSDAP, Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party. His original membership card was found in the prince’s private archives. “It is the ultimate confirmation that he lied to the bitter end,” concludes historian Gerard Aalders.
Harmke de Vries, Marlies van Leeuwen
Latest update:
11:36
