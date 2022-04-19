What is the name of the condition you suffer from?

Fanny is a very adorable dog: she is sociable, loves to be with everyone, loves to play and has a very deep feeling for her family who take care of her every day. Her health conditions, however, are very particular. There puppy suffer from vitiligo and his fur becomes mottled white.

THE Fanny owners they decided to tell his whole story on Facebook. For some time she has been diagnosed with Vitiligo, a disease that affects people, but also cats and dogs, with evident marks on their fur.

It is normal for fur to turn white due to age, as is the case with i people’s hair. But there are pets that instead change coat color due to the disease, also known among humans as vitiligo.

Fanny is a large dog, a beautiful specimen of Bernese Mountain Dog 8 years old. At one time the black fur was speckled with brown patches, while now white patches have also appeared.

The disease is not common among animals, but it is not a rarity. There are other cases like her: there are stories of black Labradors with modified fur due to the disease (the stories of Rowdy or Blaze).

Puppy with skin infection: suffering from vitiligo

Fanny began her depigmentation process at the age of four. Her black fur began to turn white as snow. Doctors point out that even if the color of her coat changes, her life is not in danger.

Fanny loves playing, running, making friends with dogs and people, she enjoys taking long walks with her best human friends. On social media she has become a very popular star: users do not believe their eyes when the owners show her sudden “changes of look” of her.