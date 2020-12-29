British fishermen blame Boris Johnson. In the post-Brexit trade deal reached with the European Union last week, fishing was the thorniest point. The negotiations stalled for a long time, and finally the concessions made by the British Prime Minister annoy his own camp.

What they wanted was fewer European fishermen in their waters while still continuing lucrative trade with the continent. This is what they had been promised. What they will have are the same French, Belgian or Spanish trawlers next to them on January 1, certainly with fishing quotas that will drop by 25% over the next five years. And now very blurred trade possibilities.

This 1,200 page document does not provide for any trade in fish outside the UK, which usually allows us to establish an annual fishing plan. We’re really going to be in trouble this year. Andrew Locker, President of the British Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations to franceinfo

Along with the fishermen, Boris Johnson had strong allies for the Brexit campaign. And his tie covered in fish when the deal was announced last week is no longer enough to convince them. They now have the feeling of having been fooled. Their representative says “angry, disappointed and betrayed”.