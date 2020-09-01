D.he AfD parliamentary group in Brandenburg could elect a new parliamentary group leader as early as next week. The AfD member of the state parliament Hans-Christoph Berndt wants to apply for the post – party circles confirmed the FAZ a corresponding report by the RBB. The laboratory doctor from Golßen, Brandenburg, born in 1956, has a chance of being elected as the successor to the resigned ex-parliamentary group leader Andreas Kalbitz. Berndt had called for the resignation of Kalbitz at a meeting of the AfD parliamentary group in the Potsdam state parliament after the parliamentary managing director Dennis Hohloch had been hospitalized with a ruptured spleen after being hit by Kalbitz in the side.

Kalbitz, who spoke of a “mishap” after the incident, resigned from the parliamentary group. Kalbitz is no longer a member of the AfD after a decision by the AfD federal executive board, which was confirmed by the Federal Arbitration Court, because he is said to have concealed his earlier membership in the neo-Nazi “Heimattreuen Jugend Deutschland” when he joined. Berndt may have to reckon with opposing candidates, such as Hohloch.

Berndt has become known since 2015 as the founder and spokesman of the “Zukunft Heimat” association in Cottbus, which has organized numerous demonstrations and rallies against the federal government’s refugee policy in the Lausitz city and in southern Brandenburg. Several thousand participants came to some events. The association, which has around 60 members, around a dozen of whom are considered organizers, is a kind of extra-parliamentary arm of the AfD. In January of this year, the Brandenburg Ministry of the Interior classified the association as a proven right-wing extremist tendency and thus as a complete observation case.

The reason for the classification by the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution is the close connection between the association and the right-wing extremist network “Resistance Movement South Brandenburg”, which was banned in 2012. The “Spreelights” group also functioned under the network. She organized torchlight marches at night, sometimes with several hundred participants, and posted videos of them on the Internet. The parades with white masks, reminiscent of a mixture of Ku Klux Klan and Anonymous, took place unannounced in smaller East German cities and could hardly be prevented by the police. The alleged right-wing extremist Marcel Forstmeier is considered to be the head of the “Spreelights”.

According to information from the FAZ, the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution is aware that Berndt Forstmeier has visited at home. Allegedly, after the club was classified as proven right-wing extremist, Forstmeier advised Berndt to withdraw from the front row. Berndt had announced that he wanted to take legal action against the classification, but nothing is known of any lawsuit. “Zukunft Heimat” also has close ties to the Pegida movement in Saxony, the “One Percent” association and Götz Kubitschek’s Institute for State Policy.

Berndt was in second place behind Kalbitz on the AfD state list in the 2019 state elections, he only narrowly failed in the election of the top candidate. After the election, he entered the state parliament with a direct mandate. Berndt is seen within the AfD as a politician who expressed his criticism of Kalbitz so cautiously that he was not open to attack.