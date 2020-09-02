Bernd Schuster, in a league match with Barcelona in the 1987-88 season. Bongarts / Bongarts / Getty Images

If there is an elite ex-footballer, now a coach, who can interpret with full knowledge of the facts the situation Leo Messi is going through, that is Bernd Schuster (Ausburg, Germany, 60 years old). His sporting life was a doctorate in situations similar to the one the Argentine now lives. He left Cologne for Barcelona when he was 19 years old. He left the German national team voluntarily after being European champion at the age of 20. Abandoned a European Cup final [1986]. After being substituted, he got into a taxi and went to the hotel, where he watched his team lose the final on penalties. He left Barça for Real Madrid. From Real Madrid to Atlético …

Question. Your business card is full of extreme situations …

Reply. Yes, yes, all that and more. I did things wrong, sure. I didn’t always make the right decisions. Sometimes I think that I was missing someone by my side to advise me and say ‘Bernardo, not that, that yes’. A representative, a counselor. Not a marriage. Someone to eat your coconut and not let you make the movie you have in your head. What I regret the most is not having returned to the German team when coach Beckenbauer himself proposed it to me before the World Cup in Mexico 86. I made a bad movie for myself, if it had been a long time, what if I wasn’t going to have props … I was wrong. The great disappointment in my sporting life was not playing a World Cup. And I was able to do it in ’86 and ’90, where those of my generation, those of 1959-60, Völler, Brehme, Littbarski, Matthäus … they took revenge on Mexico and won the final against Maradona’s Argentina. I should have been there.

P. What do you think of the Messi case?

R. It is one more step than what we have already experienced in the big clubs. Many times it seems that the big stars have to go through the back door. It has already happened with many players, not only in Barcelona. The case of Messi is more curious because he is a player of the house. More than what he has done cannot be done. Growing up there, becoming a professional, being successful, being the best player in the world for many years, almost winning everything. The big problem is always how this ends. How you can change of scene and finish the race in another place.

P. Do you understand him, do you put yourself in your role?

R. I totally understand him. The idea of ​​Messi was not this, to leave Barça, but over time you realize that football is like that, he does not forgive. Football is results, keep winning and, sometimes, football is not fair and then you decide to go somewhere else. Some time ago I said publicly that Messi deserved the club to make him another competitive team for two or three more years. He is still two or three years old. The players go with the nose, we go with the eyes, and we realize everything. We see many things. He already saw last year that this was not going to change, that it could not be fixed. He was not going to improve and therefore had to come to that decision. Bayern’s stick was the final point.

P. Do you think then that without 2-8 this situation would not have been reached?

R. These results make you say ‘enough, my stage is over’. The players, sometimes, we have more confidence than normal and for having won a title like the League last year, you fool yourself and everyone a bit. We think we have equipment for even more, but no, no and no. Before the confinement it was clear that this Barça could not win anyone and less a title like the Chamipions. He had no equipment. After confinement nothing got better. Messi said it. You could see that it did not change. And in this case I would not blame the coach. It is the team that has completed a cycle and must be changed. The player feels when something is finished, when inside it is no longer the same as a couple of years ago. Leo has decided not to continue and finish his career elsewhere. And period. It’s the moment.

P. And the shapes?

R. It is that always the forms, the ways, are the most difficult. You are almost always wrong or wrong. Whatever you do goes wrong even if you want to do it right. Solving these extreme situations well is complicated, almost impossible. Nobody helps you. Here’s a power fight. On the one hand the president with the club, on the other the best player in history. Who gives in there? Nobody wants to give in. At the club, the president does not want to go down in history for being the one who has allowed Messi to leave. For the rest of his life they were only going to remember him for that, for no title, just for that. It only remains for him to acknowledge that it is time for change and say that he is going to build a great team for two or three years, but his problem is that he has months left in office. That’s why he only thinks about not being the one who has fired Messi, or has left for him.

P. The mirror of how Cristiano did [la Juve pagó algo más de 100 millones] could be a solution where to look?

R. Yes, my advice would be to negotiate a dignified exit. If you are convinced, it is for the best. He has always said that he owes a lot to this club and for his part he would have to try to reach a good ending. The Cristiano case is a good solution. He was smart, Real Madrid too. Cristiano was also seen to be leaving. He also thought like Leo that his cycle was ending. It was not from today to tomorrow. Now Messi’s decision has been faster because of what has happened these months.

P. Even if he had the letter of freedom, in his case it must not have been easy to go directly to Real Madrid.

R. But it was not for revenge. My path was to go to Juventus and Real Madrid crossed paths. He had no grudge against Barcelona, ​​on the contrary, he was very grateful for the eight years there. I wanted to go to the best place for me and my family. Nor was it revenge when I later signed for Atlético. I was home without equipment and they called me. I went without thinking that I came from Madrid. I think Leo is also in that plan. He doesn’t want to fuck everyone. He wants to leave because it is time and those decisions have to be made. These situations can never be programmed.

P. Do you want to continue training?

R. Yes of course. I miss the bench. The site of a coach is on the field, training, playing games. I’m sure I’ll come back, the sooner the better. I am excited. Nobody wants to leave football. Sometimes it’s hard not to find anything, but I don’t give up. If I have to leave Spain, I leave.

P. Where they never call him from is his country, Germany.

R. That is the great disappointment of my life. Not having been able to return to the country where I was born and have put into practice everything I have learned in Spain as a player and as a coach. In the last 10-15 years we have been on point, but it has never happened. I am convinced that the combination of Spanish and German football works very well. Mix the two styles, the two mentalities. I am convinced that with that mix I would succeed in Germany. It is surprising to me that nobody remembered me.

P. Speaking of Spanish football and German football, would you have thought a few years ago that your compatriots were going to come to Spain to learn the national team’s style of play, their training methods, and organization, as they did after 2008 and 2010?

R. And they learned well because they won the next World Cup, the one in Brazil, playing Spanish. That they came to see, ask, copy things, I did not see it strange. Germans have sometimes been a bit of a donkey and it seemed that we always had to play in one way. I was the first coach to realize this, perhaps because I was here on the other side of the border.

P. In the Champions League, German football, represented by Bayern, has once again demonstrated its power and in what way …

R. Germany is a country in which we especially like what we do. Our soccer virtues are the best. The force. Running 95 minutes, but nothing more. With Joachim Löw that changed. Throughout history I did not agree that we were just a strong, tough and fighting team. If we look at the 70s, the 80s, we had some real gamers: Beckenbauer, Overath, Netzer … They were intelligent players, organizers and we had them there. We did not take advantage of his technique and we were not varied in the game. We don’t take advantage of the mix. It was not done, it was unthinkable.

P. In this Thursday’s Germany-Spain, who are you going with?

R. I win for sure. In Germany they say that I am already Spanish and here I am still the GermanI have lived 36 years in Spain and 24 in Germany. I could almost swear the flag now.