Bernd Reichart, CEO of the Super League, has announced that he will meet with UEFA next week in Nyon. He has done it in the podcast that Toni Kroos has with his brother, where he has been satisfied that the international soccer organization has accepted “his invitation to dialogue”. Reichart was recently appointed CEO of the competition promoted by Florentino Pérez and which has the support of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. They had already sent a letter to UEFA without receiving a response, but this time there will be a meeting. It will be its president, Alexsander Ceferin, who receives the CEO of the Super League, according to sources consulted by this newspaper.

In an interview with EL PAÍS, Reichart had pointed out that “searching for solutions within the world of football is something that is not very common, because the UEFA statutes, around its article 51, do not facilitate an honest and open dialogue about the game itself. future”. A few weeks later, on Kroos’s podcast, he was more optimistic: “Surely we won’t be able to agree on everything. But it is a good sign for clubs that may still fear sanctions if they engage in dialogue. UEFA’s commitment that an open dialogue on the future of football should be possible is a positive sign.”

The CEO of the Super League has once again expressed his concern about the financial pressure on the clubs and continues to believe that the European club competition should be organized by the teams themselves, as is done in the national leagues. “Clubs are what fill football with life. They are the only ones who take risks, who invest: in the players, in the training centers, in the youth academy. They bear all the risks of football, but they really have no say in their European club competition… the fans are fans of the clubs and not of the associations based in Switzerland”, he pointed out.

One of the most criticized points of the Superliga project announced a year and a half ago was the meritocracy, since it was going to have a series of permanent members. Reichart has once again made it clear that this will not be the case: “All clubs must have the opportunity to live the European dream. There will be no permanent members and it will not be a closed entity.”

He has also highlighted that UEFA does not punish violations of the fair play financial as it should. “Given that all clubs compete, ultimately, for the best players, it is a distortion of competition that clubs with almost unlimited resources can pay these salaries or transfers, unlike clubs that belong to their partners such as the Real Madrid or Bayern Munich and that they are responsible to them”, he snapped.

Finally, Reichart has promised to give greater visibility to women’s football and has promised to speak with the rest of the competitions to lighten the calendar: “I also think that the health of the players is incredibly important: playing more and more games is not an option. absolutely”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.