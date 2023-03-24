This Thursday, the 23rd, ended the second trial of Leandro Boldrini, father of the boy Bernardo Boldrini, murdered in 2014 when he was 11 years old. The jury gathered in the city of Três Passos, in the northwest of Rio Grande do Sul, found the doctor guilty. Judge Sucilene Engler Audino, who presided over the court, fixed the sentence at 31 years and eight months in a closed regime.

The new trial began on Monday morning, the 10th, and ended after four days of depositions and arguments by the defense and prosecution. The sentence began to be read at 7 pm this Thursday. The decision can still be appealed.

Boldrini returned to the dock after his first trial, held in 2019, was annulled in the 1st Criminal Group of the State Court of Justice (TJ / RS), in December 2021. In the first jury, Boldrini had been sentenced to 33 years and eight months, also in a closed regime.

At the time, in addition to Boldrini, Bernardo’s ex-wife and stepmother, Graciele Ugulini, was also tried and sentenced to 34 years and seven months in prison in a closed regime for quadruplely qualified homicide and concealment of a corpse.

Graciele’s friend who helped with the crime, Edelvânia Wirganovicz, Graciele’s friend, received a sentence of 22 years in prison in a closed regime for the crimes of triple-qualified homicide and concealment of a corpse. Evandro Wirganovicz, who was responsible for digging the grave where Bernardo was buried, received a sentence of nine years and an open semi-open regime for simple homicide and concealment of a corpse.

Bernard’s death

Bernardo Boldrini lived in Três Passos and disappeared on April 4, when he was 11 years old. After 10 days of searches, his body was found buried in a grave inside a property on the banks of a stream in the neighboring town of Frederico Westphalen. On the day that Bernardo’s body was found, Leandro and Graciele were arrested: he was identified as the intellectual author and she as the perpetrator of the crime.

In addition to Leandro and Graciele, Edelvânia Wirganovicz, Graciele’s friend, and Evandro Wirganovicz, Edelvânia’s brother, also participated in the crime. She directly helped Graciele commit the crime while he was responsible for preparing the grave where the boy was buried in the neighboring town. All of them were convicted at the jury held in March 2019.

Why a new trial?

Despite being convicted in his first trial, Boldrini managed to have it annulled after questioning the prosecutor’s position during his interrogation. On August 20, 2020, infringing embargoes were filed in the 1st Criminal Group of TJ/RS to annul the jury Leandro, Graciele and Evandro.

At first, the requests were denied, however, judge Jayme Weingartner Neto presented a new position in the opposite direction, partially meeting the requests of the three. The magistrate’s decision determined a new trial for Boldrini, a new jury for Evandro and that Edelvânia and Graciele’s confession be taken into account as a way of mitigating the sentence.

On December 10, Leandro’s request was analyzed by the Criminal Group’s collegiate, and four of the seven judges followed the understanding of the rapporteur, Judge Honório Gonçalves da Silva Neto, who decided to accept Boldrini’s appeal for the annulment of the judgment.

“The prosecution, counting on the complacency of the magistrate, did not limit itself to asking questions, but, at a given moment (especially after the accused was instructed not to answer them), it took advantage of the opportunity to ask questions, contesting previous statements made by the defendant, alluding to information that, in his opinion, contradicted them, stating that he did not speak the truth”, he stated at the time.

The judge understood that the position of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP/RS) did not respect the right to adversarial proceedings.