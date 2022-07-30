In this transfer market there are great players who are being offered to various teams, which could mean big changes in the squads. One of these is Bernardo Silva, a Manchester City midfielder who has been making a difference in recent years. His agent, the famous Jorge Mendes, would have contacted both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (among others) to sign him, but which team would he fit in better?
The truth is that Bernardo Silva is doing well at Manchester City, a team that aspires to everything, so this possibility of leaving the English team seems strange, although it sounds strong. But if we have to opt for a team that would fit better between Real Madrid and Barça, this would be the white team.
Bernardo Silva is a sensational player, he would fit in with any team, but Real Madrid precisely needs a footballer like the Portuguese. The left wing of the white team is where there are more doubts, in addition, in an attack together with Vinicius and Benzema, the Portuguese would provide the pause and the class to look for the other two predators. The three attack profiles would be different but very compatible, giving all players a boost.
Instead, Barça has already made several signings for the attack and Bernardo Silva would have to compete with great players for those positions. Another option would be for him to go to the position of midfielder, but the Catalans already have young promises in those positions, which would be a shame to cover.
From Barcelona it is said that the player has been a culé since he was a child, as shown in this photo, but the club must make very intelligent investments and perhaps the best thing is to strengthen other positions. On the other hand, Real Madrid could carry out the operation without problems, especially if it releases Asensio, and thus would raise the level of a squad that combines veteran and future talent very well.
#Bernardo #Silva #fit #Real #Madrid #Barcelona
Leave a Reply