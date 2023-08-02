The departure of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG has been a very hard blow within the ranks of Barcelona, especially since it was not expected at any time. The club has decided to take it in the best possible way and instead of wasting time with regrets, those from Barcelona understand that this sale opens up market options that they did not have before and they focus on exploiting them in the best way possible.
Right now the club is working on defining the best possible replacement for the one formed in the ranks of Rennes and as we have reported in 90min on previous occasions, Xavi’s favorite is, by far, the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, a player he has wanted for a long time but that is still a complex movement due to a price issue. The player’s desire is to wear the Blaugrana shirt and he is willing to do everything necessary on his part to complete the long-awaited movement.
Sources in Spain report that the player has communicated to the board of directors of the culé team that, if necessary, he will force his departure from the all-champion team during the 2022/23 season. Manchester City, as long as they assure him of a one hundred percent sure signing, something that at least today within the culés ranks is impossible. In the best of cases, the blaugrana want to negotiate with the Sky Blue in the best possible way for the transfer of Silva, although they are headed for a negative response.
Let’s remember that both teams have been closely linked since in the past they have negotiated for João Cancelo and this was a transfer that, so far, has not come to fruition for the Catalan team.
