Bernardo Silva puts Real Madrid to suffer: great goals lead Manchester City to the final

Bernardo Silva celebrates one of Manchester City’s goals at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese completed the siege of the English. Madrid is being left out.
Manchester City beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the second semifinal of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s team went up partially thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva, who at 23′ and 37′ beat Cortouis’ goal.
Great goal from Bernardo Silva
After a tremendous initial siege by Pep Guardiola’s team, contained only by the saves of the Belgian Courtouis, the Portuguese Bernardo Silva was in charge of scoring the first two goals of the match.
His first goal, at minute 23: the end of a series of passes that makes the English vibrate.
Already in minute 37, when Madrid seemed to react, Silva put it 2-0 upside down.
