Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bernardo Silva puts Real Madrid to suffer: great goals lead Manchester City to the final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Bernardo Silva puts Real Madrid to suffer: great goals lead Manchester City to the final


close

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva celebrates one of Manchester City’s goals at Old Trafford.

Bernardo Silva celebrates one of Manchester City’s goals at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese completed the siege of the English. Madrid is being left out.

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the second semifinal of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s team went up partially thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva, who at 23′ and 37′ beat Cortouis’ goal.

Great goal from Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

After a tremendous initial siege by Pep Guardiola’s team, contained only by the saves of the Belgian Courtouis, the Portuguese Bernardo Silva was in charge of scoring the first two goals of the match.

His first goal, at minute 23: the end of a series of passes that makes the English vibrate.

Already in minute 37, when Madrid seemed to react, Silva put it 2-0 upside down.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Bernardo #Silva #puts #Real #Madrid #suffer #great #goals #lead #Manchester #City #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What to do when a person does not return the money you lent them

What to do when a person does not return the money you lent them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result