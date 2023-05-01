Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Portuguese international star Bernardo Silva expressed his great admiration for the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, his colleague in Manchester City, and appreciated the speed of his integration and adaptation with his teammates, and with the terrible “Premier League” atmosphere.

Silva stressed in an interview with the newspaper “Daily Mirror” that this Norwegian “golden boy” is a “perfect face” to obtain the Golden Ball award, not only because he is a good player and an incomparable scorer, but also because he is a very good colleague who cares about the team’s interest in the first place, and is comfortable in Dealing on and off the field.

Silva said: I hope with all my heart that Haaland gets the “Balloon d’Or” this year, because the meaning of winning it is that we win as a team the English Premier League and also the Champions League.

Silva continued his admiration for Haaland to the point that he likened him to legend Cristiano Ronaldo, his colleague in the Portuguese national team, and said: Erling and Cristiano are two different personalities, and for me they are two completely different colleagues, but when they are on the field and close to the goal, you find each of them is in the right place, and they have the ability to Scoring from all angles and in various positions.

He commented, saying: Yes, they are very similar in that, and they have a “great appetite” for scoring goals. They are “two sides of the same coin,” whose slogan is “shaking the nets of competitors.”

It is worth noting that Ronaldo scored in his best scoring seasons 61 goals in the various competitions he played in the 2014-2015 season, with Spanish Real Madrid, while Halland has succeeded this season so far in scoring 49 goals in various competitions, and he still has no less than 10 more matches to play. Until the end of the season, and at the end of it, he can approach or equal this record for Ronaldo, and perhaps even surpass it.

Erling Haaland, born on July 21, 2000, continues to shine with the “Blue Moon” and proved in his first season in England that he is an exceptional and unique player of his kind, as he declared himself early, to be the “lethal weapon” coming from the country of “descendants of the Vikings” to conquer the English Premier League and all of Europe. .

And with his goal against Fulham in the 34th round of the English Premier League, Haaland equaled Andy Cole and Alan Shearer as the best scorer in the league in history during one season, with 34 goals for each of them, and if he continues at this level and with this same rhythm in scoring, he will have a golden opportunity to be alone. Many other records.