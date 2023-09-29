It is no secret to anyone that Xavi’s great wish this summer was the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, once the culé team ruled out the team’s coach any option of receiving Messi back, Hernández put the option on the board’s table. sign the Manchester City star. However, and despite the fact that the club had many contacts with the footballer through his agent, Jorge Mendes, the Blaugrana never had the financial fullness to make a formal offer to the champion team of the entire previous year.
For this reason, the Portuguese star signed his renewal with the City team as a sign of trust between both parties, but the reality is that this signing was still made with the intention of leaving the club, for the following year, therefore, The contract includes a purchase option of only 50 million euros, a very low figure for one of the best in the world, who continues to think about Barcelona.
The information states that Barcelona still wants to bring Bernardo to its squad, while the player does not forget to be part of Xavi’s squad, which is why the contract was signed with said exit option with a lower price, but , at the end of the day, ensuring profits for City. The movement is viable, especially with the earnings report that the culé team has communicated, in addition, as we have informed you in 90min, Guardiola is already on the hunt for Silva’s replacement.
