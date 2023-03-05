It is known that Bernardo Silva is not comfortable within Manchester City due to his role within the club, the Portuguese today is being a regular substitute for Guardiola and normally plays as a replacement or starter in matches against rivals of lesser weight. What is a fact is that to this day the Portuguese is not comfortable with his situation on the field and that is why the playmaker is thinking of him leaving City this coming summer.
A few days ago we informed you that Bernardo Silva had contacted the club’s board of directors and coaching staff to request his departure from the team, and they gave the former Monaco the green light to leave as long as the team that wants his signature, being Barcelona the principal interested party, submit an offer that meets the financial wishes of the Premier League team. The picture of the Arab sheikhs has already put a price on Bernardo.
Sport informs that Silva’s departure is on the table, both parties want to finish in the best possible way, which is why they have put a price of 65 million euros on the playmaker’s letter. That being the case, City does not want to force the continuity of the player, which is why the club has even lowered his price, since last summer they demanded 80 million euros for his sale, 15 less than what they expect to enter right now. .
#Bernardo #Silva #transfer #price
Leave a Reply