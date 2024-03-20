Bernardo Moreno, the younger brother of the former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and former ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Luis Alberto Moreno, won this Tuesday the primary for the Senate of the Republican party in the state of Ohio and He will, therefore, be your representative in the general elections next November.

“Bernie,” as those close to him call him, defeated state senator Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank de LaRosein one of the most competitive and expensive races of the current electoral process in the United States.

I'm so grateful for the resounding support of Ohioans in all 88 counties. I thank Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose for a spirited primary contest. I look forward to uniting our party and working to send Sherrod Brown packing in November! — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) March 20, 2024

In large part, thanks to the support that former President Donald Trump gave him a few months ago, who preferred him over his rivals after Moreno aligned himself with most of the former president's causes.

In November he will measure forces with the current Democratic senator Sherrod Brown, who has held the seat since 2007 and is going for his third re-election in what is already seen as a battle to the death as it could define the legislative majorities in the next Congress.

Currently, Democrats lead the Upper House by a single seat. And the Ohio seat is one of the few that could change sides in the elections since it is a state that has become more conservative in recent elections and that Trump won by a landslide in both the 2016 and 2016 elections. of 2020.

If he succeeds, Moreno would be the first congressman born in Colombia to reach the US Congress. The only other one with Colombian ancestry is the House representative from Arizona, Rubén Gallego. However, Gallego was born in Chicago to a Colombian mother and Mexican father, while Moreno is a native of Bogotá.

Donald Trump in his speech in Ohio. Photo:AFP

In fact, his father, Bernardo Moreno Sr., is a renowned surgeon who was director of the ICBF during the Misael Pastrana government (1970 1974).

After leaving this job and when Moreno was 5 years old, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale (Florida) in search of new opportunities. His father worked as a surgical assistant in a hospital while his mother dedicated herself to selling real estate.

At age 18, Moreno officially became a US citizen before enrolling at the University of Michigan. After graduating, he went to work at General Motors and from there to Boston, where he was manager of a Saturn car dealership. From both work experiences he got the idea that would make him a successful businessman.

In 2005 he moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he bought his first high-end car dealership, which he later expanded into a large company, Collection Auto Group, which brings together many dealerships in the area and of which he was president for more than a decade.

In 2019, however, Moreno sold part of his business to dedicate himself to Ownum, a company dedicated to cryptocurrencies. From that sale, according to US media, he would have made at least “a couple of hundred million dollars.”

And that they would have helped him finance a first Senate candidacy in 2022 – which he lost to JD Vance, current senator – and the current campaign for 2024.

In fact, Almost all of Moreno's candidacy was self-financed, since he did not have the support of the party.

The race ended up being explosive because in its final stretch the Democrats decided to interfere through electoral action groups that financed advertising to weaken their biggest rival, state senator Dolan, who was preferred by the Republican establishment.

In theory, The Democrats torpedoed Dolan because they saw in Moreno an easier figure to defeat in the general elections given his close proximity to Trump and his extreme position on many issues.

Something similar to the strategy of the 2022 elections when several “Trumpist” candidates emerged for key seats who ended up losing the general elections despite having a favorable scenario. Like the case of Georgia with former American football player Herschel Walker who ended up defeated in a state where the Republicans were favorites.

In the current race, Moreno has presented himself as a political “outsider”, with extensive credentials in the business world, who promises to recover jobs in one of the states hardest hit by the globalization of the economy.

Moreno has described himself as a “right-wing populist” and “a constitutional conservative.”

Bernie Moreno (right). Photo:X: @berniemoreno

His political platform, both in the 2022 race and the current one, has been in line with former President Trump and the themes that resonate with the party's base. Although until then his political positions were not well known, several have questioned his current positions and the contrast with others expressed in the past.

In fact, according to an article published by Clevland.com, several wonder if they were visions that he had always had but had not expressed or it was simply a change for political convenience.

“Has it upset some people who were fans and big admirers? Yes. But has it made them angry? I don't know if they're angry, but they're disappointed because their views were different than what they thought,” said Bob Smith, an influential Cleveland businessman who chairs JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development organization.

Moreno, in fact, had a reputation for being anti-Trump, whom he once compared to Adolf Hitler on social media. According to a report published with NBC News, Moreno privately referred to Trump as a “lunatic invading the party.”

In fact, in several opinion articles published, Moreno favored permanent legal status for undocumented immigrants and supported causes to end discrimination against homosexuals and defend green energy mandates.

In November 2020, after Joe Biden's victory in the elections, he asked his party to accept the results and was one of the few who refused to repeat the myth that the elections had been fraudulent.

Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images

All positions contrary to Trump, who has just won the Republican nomination for the presidential election. But since the 2021 campaign, his tone began to change and dramatically.

For example, In another opinion piece after that date, Moreno called “illegal” migrants who “come to the US to steal their jobs by bringing drugs and God knows what else to their neighborhoods.”

Now, he also says that the elections were stolen from Trump and that LGBTQ+ groups are pushing “a radical agenda of indoctrination.” This despite the fact that both he and his company had supported the gay community in the past.

Moreno, in fact, once said that the show Modern Family – where Sofia Vergara appears – made him change his perception about gay marriage after noting that his own son was part of this community.

The contrast in the Ohio US Senate race couldn't be sharper. America First vs Ukraine First Deportation vs Amnesty Term Limits vs Career Politician Fiscal Conservative vs Big government liberal. pic.twitter.com/01lIjXAB1v — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) March 18, 2024

His position on abortion has also been ambivalent since on some occasions he has declared himself “pro-life without exceptions” but on other occasions he has said that in cases of rape, incest and the mother's hello should be allowed.

When referring to his brother, Moreno – the former president of the IDB – has said that although he does not agree with some of his positions, the candidate is not a radical and could work well with the Democrats if he wins the elections.

“He is not the radical thinking type of person. “I'm sure that during the course of the campaign things are said, but deep down he is the type of person who understands that to get things done you have to listen and then move on,” the former ambassador told a Cleveland media outlet. .

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO Correspondent – Washington