Paris France.- Bernardo de la Garza, head of the Mexican delegation’s mission at the Olympic Games, said that despite the elimination of the Mexicans, we should be proud of them because they are pioneers in sports in Mexico and even the best in the history of their disciplines in the country.

“A difficult day for some of our athletes. There are some of our athletes who are pioneers in their sport, who entered the competition with a ranking that was perhaps a little low at the world level and they came up against world champions, Olympic champions and were eliminated.

“Talking to them, I saw that they were frustrated and sad, but some of them would disagree with me: I think that being the best in your country at what you do is a great achievement, and being one of the 50 who participate in a sport at the Olympic Games is even more impressive. In addition, some of them are not only the best in Mexico at the moment, but they are the best in the history of Mexico. There has never been a Marcos Madrid in table tennis before, there has never been a Sofía Reinoso in canoe slalom. They are athletes who should make us very proud, and they themselves should feel very proud.

“I understand that they are sad and frustrated today. I spoke with them and I felt that way, it’s natural, but I told them that they should not lose sight of the fact that they are historic and that what they have achieved is special,” said De la Garza in a video posted on social media.

On social media, some Mexican fans have criticized the tricolors’ early eliminations in their respective disciplines and questioned why they are going to the competition.

Mexicans

The eliminated ones

– Alejandra Zavala was unable to advance to the 10m Pistol Shooting Final.

– Miguel de Lara was eliminated in his qualifying heat for the men’s 100m breaststroke.

– Sofía Reinoso was eliminated in the canoe slalom after finishing last in her qualifying heat.

– Gibrán Zea is now in the round of 32 of fencing, where he was eliminated in sabre by the number one, Georgian Sandro Bazadze, who attacked the judges and rebuked the team after being eliminated in the Round of 16.

– Marcos Madrid was defeated 4-0 by German Dimitrij Ovtcharov in table tennis.

Those who advanced

– Alan Cleland left his qualification for the Round of 16 in surfing pending by finishing second in his qualifying heat and going to the repechage in the Sunday round in Tahiti.

– Kenia Lechuga advances to the Quarterfinals of single scull rowing.

– Alejandra Zumaya and Edson Ismael Ramírez finished seventh in the mixed 10-meter rifle event, giving Mexico its first diploma at the Parisian event.