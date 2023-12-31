This December 31, with the chimes that mark the arrival of the new year, another countdown begins for Bernardo Arévalo (Montevideo, 65 years old): that of his inauguration as president of Guatemala, on January 14, a milestone that neither he nor the most optimistic of the members of his party – the Semilla Movement – ​​could imagine a little more than half a year ago, and which, after his victory in the second round of the August elections, has become an obstacle course.

In the more than four months that have passed since he was elected at the polls, this sociologist, congressman and diplomat, expert in conflict resolution, has several times denounced a coup d'état perpetrated by the Public Ministry and headed by the attorney general, Consuelo Porras. . These attempts to derail the transition of power with a trail of judicial cases have failed thanks to a strong citizen mobilization in defense of democracy – driven mainly by indigenous peoples – and a firm condemnation from the international community that has not hesitated to denounce each offensive by the Prosecutor's Office to prevent the inauguration of the elected president.

Several analysts consulted by EL PAÍS believe that in the coming days there may still be new attempts to overthrow Semilla through judicial means, but they also consider that there is little chance of them succeeding. Above all, after a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court, in mid-December, which offered guarantees for Arévalo to don the presidential sash on January 14.

To become president, Bernardo Arévalo convinced the majority of Guatemalans with a firm anti-corruption message in a country that in recent years has faced a serious democratic setback, with less and less independence between powers and with the persecution of judges, prosecutors. , activists, journalists and human rights defenders who have fought or pointed out corruption.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but not so brutal”

The president-elect and his team, made up mainly of young university students and progressive professionals from urban areas, knew that their proposal for change would encounter resistance from what in Guatemala they call the “corrupt pact,” an informal alliance of politicians and bureaucratic elites and companies that protect each other to maintain power. But from their party they say they are surprised by the intensity of the attempt to sabotage the results, something that, they acknowledge, has taken away their time to prepare the transition.

“Since the founding process of Semilla, they put obstacles in our way. “We have been permanently challenging the barriers that the system put up and we knew that they were not going to welcome us with parties and pomp,” says Román Castellanos, one of the 23 deputies that the ruling party will have in Congress, where Arévalo's party will be the third force. “We knew that it was going to be difficult, but not so brutal, that the attack against the popular will would be so institutionalized, to delegitimize the electoral result and undermine the legitimacy of the elected president.”

Deputy Román Castellanos poses on December 21 in Guatemala City. Edwin Bercián (EFE)

Despite recognizing that this situation has taken away their time to work on the emergencies needed by a country with high levels of poverty and inequality and great development challenges, Castellanos believes that the attacks have strengthened Arévalo. “The president-elect arrives with more strength in his leadership and legitimacy at the national level because he has become a symbol of the fight for democracy, for fundamental freedoms and for respect for the fragile democratic institutions that we have left,” he maintains. For him, the arrival of Arévalo and the elected vice president Karin Herrera to power will imply “the containment of democratic deterioration”, a requirement that, for Semilla, is essential to be able to work on the other needs of the country.

The main challenge: generating governance

Political scientist Marielos Chang agrees that the constant attacks have added political wealth and popularity to Arévalo, but believes that these attacks may also have discouraged people from joining his Cabinet because they do not want to be attacked. For her, the main challenge of the president-elect will be to fulfill the electoral offer that gave him victory, the fight against corruption, an objective that, she says, he can pursue in two ways: the legal prosecution of corruption cases, something that, her trial will be difficult as long as Consuelo Porras continues as attorney general; and “the elaboration of the necessary reforms to be able to lay the foundations so that these major cases of corruption do not exist.”

The attorney general and head of the Public Ministry of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras, in Guatemala City on September 5. EDWIN BERCIAN ((EPA) EFE)

Another challenge, he says, will be to achieve a certain level of governability with a Congress where his party does not have a majority and with courts, such as the Court of Justice, that have opened some processes against the Semilla Movement. “They have a knife on their neck that will limit them, but this does not mean that they will not be able to do a lot,” says Chang. “I believe that the political situation in Guatemala was at such a low level that there is an opportunity within the Executive to make substantial changes that can be well viewed by the population.”

Among the changes that the analyst expects is to accelerate the hiring of people capable of mobilizing public services in key ministries such as education, health or infrastructure, and also to promote greater transparency with the media. ”We are also talking about an Executive that we hope will not persecute the press as Alejandro Giammattei's Government did,” she points out.

The permanence of the questioned Consuelo Porras at the head of the Public Ministry will undoubtedly be one of the great issues that will occupy the news in Guatemala in the coming months. Arévalo has said that one of the first things he will do as president will be to request the resignation of the woman he has accused of orchestrating the coup against him. “There are already enough arguments of abuse of power, of usurpation of functions, of flagrant violation of the Constitution to ask him to resign, something that Giammattei did not do, but that Arévalo can do,” says former chancellor and political analyst Édgar Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez believes that, in this scenario, the head of the Public Ministry will take refuge and put up resistance while waiting for the judicial system to protect her, which will generate tensions. “But with courts that act more independently, they can get her out of it. “I think she is left alone,” says the former chancellor. “For her criminal prosecution policy to be effective, Consuelo Porras needs to dance the tango, she needs a partner, a complacent judicial system,” he adds. “If the judges examine the cases and say: 'This does not hold up, this is not evidence, it is not an indication,' and begin to set limits, Consuelo Porras's ability to pursue politically will be reduced.”

For Gutiérrez, it will also be essential for the president-elect to seek alliances and establish balances with indigenous movements, which have safeguarded democracy through their mobilizations, and with businessmen. “It must learn to generate a political culture of relations with the private sector that is no longer based on privileges, as has been the case with all governments, but on rules of competition, respect for tax law and labor law,” he thinks. In the case of indigenous peoples, he believes that the Executive must have a very active presence in the territories to mediate against the companies that come to exploit the resources.

“I believe that there is a before and after in the political life of the country and of the indigenous peoples as fundamental actors after these elections and after this process that we have been experiencing,” says Congressman Castellanos, who is originally from a Mayan community ( the Q'eqchi) of Cobán, in the department of Alta Verapaz (north). “From now on, indigenous peoples become a central actor in the country's decisions because it has been the indigenous authorities and community representatives who have come out to mobilize in defense of democracy.”

