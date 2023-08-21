Bernardo Arévalo has won the second round of the presidential election in Guatemala. From figures from the national electoral authority shows that more than 58 percent of the votes went to the progressive Arévalo. His opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, received more than 36 percent of the vote. Opposite news agency Reuters says an independent observer that the elections appear to have been fair.

Only 45 percent of eligible voters went to the polls on Sunday, which seems to illustrate Guatemalans’ low confidence in their own democracy. Ever since the surprise rise of Arévalo and his Semilla party after the first round of the presidential election, government agencies have made it as difficult as possible for the anti-corruption candidate.

For example, the Public Prosecution Service attempted to block his participation in the elections, including by declaring his party illegal. An investigation into Arévalo and his party is still ongoing, and it could be weeks before his election win actually becomes official. His rival Sandra Torres, who ran for the presidential election for the third time, has not yet commented on her loss.

Arévalo is the son of former president Juan José Arévalo Bermejo. He surprised at the first round in June by coming in second behind Torres, while he was considered to have no chance in the polls. If the election results are approved and Arévalo and his party come through the coming months unscathed, he will be installed in January 2024 for a four-year term. The left-wing Arévalo, without a majority in parliament, must then try to deal with the economic and institutional problems in the Central American country.