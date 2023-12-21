First modification:
The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, promised that he will take office next month without fear of governing, after several attempts by the Prosecutor's Office to prevent him from coming to power by accusing him of crimes such as depredation of cultural property, illicit association and influence peddling. among others. An OAS mission promised to travel to the Central American country to guarantee the transition of power.
