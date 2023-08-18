In a region —and a world— in which citizen weariness generally translates into anti-system politicians who shout a lot and send inflammatory messages, Bernardo Arévalo de León (Montevideo, 64 years old), the great surprise of the Guatemalan elections, goes against the current . With a calm but firm speech in which he condemns the corruption that eats away at Guatemalan institutions, the Seed Movement candidate is the best positioned to win this Sunday.

It has done so without promising miracles, warning that it does not have a “magic wand” to solve the problems of a country of 17.6 million inhabitants in which close to 60% of the population lives below the poverty line, but with the commitment to be ruthless against the corruption that takes a good part of Guatemala’s resources and impedes progress. For him, that will be the starting point to seek development. “We believe that we must resume democratic institutions. We have to re-found the process that this corrupt political class kidnapped from us,” he says.

His party, driven mainly by urban professionals, emerged in the heat of the anti-corruption protests in 2015. After his unexpected second place in the first round, the Seed Movement candidate has had to face judicial persecution that has not only failed, but which seems to have strengthened him judging by the polls and the support in the streets. His rival this August 20 is the former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), who in her third attempt to reach the presidency has put aside her social democratic origins to embrace more conservative positions with which she attacks arevalo

Torres accuses the Semilla candidate, son of former president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), of his foreign origin, among other things; Bernardo Arévalo was born in Uruguay, where his father had to go into exile. For him, these types of attacks are “childish, a symbol of despair.” “It is the example that they no longer know what to say and need to hold on to whatever. For this reason, we did not even react ”, he says this Thursday in an interview just three days after the second round of the elections. The candidate attends EL PAÍS at his campaign headquarters, on the ground floor of a house in zone 9 of Guatemala City, where he works surrounded by young people who are no more than 35 years old on average, a legion of “uncle’s nephews Bernie”, as his followers call themselves, who have managed to bring the new generations of Guatemalans closer to this calm sociologist through social networks like TikTok.

Ask. The last poll gives you a 30 point advantage over your opponent. Do you already feel like president-elect of Guatemala?

Answer. We are not here to win polls, we are here to win elections, so it will be Sunday night that we will know how we have won. Of course, it gives us a lot of satisfaction. We believe that it reflects what we now see massively in the streets, because now when one goes to tour the country, at rallies… Now that I had to do something in a business and I had to go through part of the shopping center to get there and, the attitude, the response, the enthusiasm, is something remarkable; but victory is not declared until the day of the election. Also, because they are going to try to do all the dirty tricks that exist in the book and they are going to invent new chapters in order to do so.

Bernardo Arévalo speaks with his team at his campaign headquarters. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

Q. If you win, you know that governing is not going to be easy, as has been seen in this campaign. How are you going to deal with the attacks that are likely to come?

R. They are trying to do anything, but they are resorting to illegal procedures. This is the problem of the corrupt cooptation of the State, where the justice institutions are used to carry out illegalities, but at the same time they are illegalities, and that is their weakness. They tried to do it after June 25 and it didn’t work. We know that they will continue trying, but we are calm. We are going to resort to all the legal questions, but above all there is a tiredness of the population around this. After June 25, without anyone organizing, coordinating, requesting… there was a wall-to-wall position from the organized private sector to the indigenous populations, the indigenous leadership organizations, who came out saying: “No, the elections They have to be on August 20 and they have to be between the two who won. So, that kind of fed up is what we see as going to be the great defense against those attempts by the corrupt to violate the State and do whatever they want.

Q. Is there a scenario in which you win but your party’s legal status is taken away?

R. That’s what they want. That is the intention and they say it very clearly, but we believe that they will not be successful.

Q. You talk about listening to and accompanying Guatemalans. What have you learned by visiting the country during the campaign? His opponent accuses him of not being from here, of not knowing him…

R. I have learned two things: that what she knows about the country is from that corruption that we have to get out of the way. She says: “I have experience”, but it is the experience that we do not need. What I have learned is that the country has changed. Because what we are seeing is not that we have produced the change. We are catalyzing a change that had already occurred and was looking for a form of expression. That is hope. That is the illusion. That is the enthusiasm that people have to get out of the system of corruption, a fed up that is already widespread, but that had no way of expressing itself and that, suddenly, finds a way to express it and is affirmed around it. We know that when we are standing on a platform in the interior of the country, it is not Semilla and Bernardo Arévalo. People are thinking “we can really get out of here”. This is the country, this is the possibility of getting rid of the corrupt, and I think that is what we are doing.

Q. Are you worried as a party about creating an illusion and then not being able to meet the great challenges before you?

R. We know that we are awakening an illusion, but we are very clear about what it is that we are awakening, fundamentally the illusion of having authorities that are at the service of the population, and we are going to guarantee that. At least in the executive body, which is where we have control, we are going to make the institutions begin to function for what they were created for. And we have to make this very evident from the beginning, we have to demonstrate it with concrete facts, which is why we have announced ten anti-corruption measures, but fundamentally what people are going to start to see is that they are no longer doing business behind their backs, they are no longer closing the door to people when they ask for transparency, they are no longer agreeing with the same corrupt people as always to do this type of business and that alone is going to give people the feeling that the things are changing. And then we have to put the institutions to work. And our task is to identify those results, those products that make people feel that things are moving. We always say: “We don’t have a magic wand”. The country’s problems are not going to be solved in 4 years, but we can begin to do so and that is what we have to demonstrate.

Q. If you were to be elected president, what is the first action you would take?

R. We are going to lower the presidential salary, which is absurd in this country. But we actually have a plan and we have a six month long transition. That transition is going to be occupied with generating precisely the detailed operational plans to guarantee that we begin to have those early products that are going to show people that we are not here to lie to them in the elections, but that we are here to put the institutions to work.

The presidential candidate, accompanied by his work team. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

Q. When we spoke in June after the first round, you told us that you were not against businessmen and that you wanted to make alliances with small and medium-sized businessmen. But he told me that he was against Cacif [la principal Cámara empresarial] for having “positioned itself as the mainstay of the economy of privileges.” You have established conversations with the bosses. How have they been?

R. There have been changes in the direction of Cacif, there have been changes in the direction of some chambers, and we have had a conversation with them, where I would qualify them, I would tell them that we are against the economy of privileges and we want the economy of the competition. The economy of privileges is the economy where the success of a group or a company depends on the level of contact or political force it has with a powerful politician, with a minister, and we are definitely against that. Now, around economic development, we are finding that we have many things that we can agree to, as long as we don’t fall into the economy of privilege. And we are very clear that our goal is to support small and medium-sized businesses, which is the one that generates the highest number of jobs in the country, 80%.

And that’s where we’ve been. We have had meetings with the private sector while we have, with peasant organizations, unions and we are working with everyone because what we are convinced is that precisely because the corrupt, these politicians who have colonized the system, who have reached Congress with a majority of the Republic, who are going to continue in their positions in the justice apparatus, are not going to disappear overnight. What we have to rebuild is a governance formula that includes all sectors and politicians who are against corruption. And there we have had very good conversations with all sectors.

P. What would a government of Bernardo Arévalo contribute to Central America and who would it try to approach within this region to strengthen the governability that is so needed?

R. In the region there are different questions. One question is about the possibility of advancing towards a political integration that has been raised since the origin of the Central American integration process. And there we see that in the foreseeable future there are closed roads. You cannot advance with a dictatorship like Nicaragua’s in the middle. It’s that simple, period. That means we have to go to work at another level. We can advance in the technical levels of integration, around the integration of economies, of towns, of people. There is plenty of room there to reform the institutionality of integration, to remove barriers and begin to create bridges for the moment in which the political scenario is ready to move forward.

We also intend to have the best framework for relations with the countries with which we border because we have a common and joint task and in that clarity that we are going to work constructively on issues that unite us, common problems and opportunities with which we can work and get ahead. We are not going to sacrifice our principles and, furthermore, we will expand and develop relations with all the countries that feel comfortable operating with a country that is not going to renounce the issue of defending democracy and defending that of the human rights also in its foreign policy.

Seed Movement campaign team headquarters. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

