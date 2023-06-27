TO Bernardo Arevalo de Leon he doesn’t mind being called “Uncle Bernie” in Guatemalan politics. What’s more, as he has said, he even likes his nickname with his voters, which refers to his name but also to the American left-wing politician Bernie Sanders.

There are many differences between Arévalo de León and Sanders, but the main similarity is that both have been called politicians who fight for justice and social conscience.

In the case of Arévalo de León, however, the opportunity of a lifetime has come to him at the age of 64, after advancing this Monday to the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala.

Arévalo will contest the presidency of Guatemala against former first lady Sandra Torres in August in a ballot after the surprise result in the first electoral round on Sunday. Torres finished first with 15.78% of the votes, as the polls predicted, but the deputy gave the big surprise by finishing second with 11.8%, although he was never among the favorites, except in eighth place in the polls.

Indeed, Arévalo was ranked eighth in terms of voting intentions in the previous polls, so his run-up to the ballot surprised his 21 rivals for the presidency, analysts, and thousands of Guatemalans who had never heard of him.

The Social Democratic candidate declared on Monday that His priority, if he comes to power, will be the fight against corruption.

Bernardo Arévalo (left) and Sandra Torres

“The most urgent (measures) are going to be everything related to the fight against corruption, because without the fight against corruption we will not be able to rescue the institutions we need to generate national development,” Arévalo told AFP at the close of a celebratory rally in the Plaza de la Constitución in the capital.

Guatemala “needs honesty and decency to make development happen. We need to stop being the tail wagon of development in Latin America, (it is) a very rich country, with a hard-working people, impoverished by a greedy class that appropriates the public funds and robs people of their future and illusion,” he added.

The sociologist and congressman Bernardo Arévalo, who gave the surprise in the first round, is the son of President Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), who left his mark on the country.

On his shoulders rests the legacy of his father, who became the first democratic president after decades of dictatorial rule and put an end to the 13 years of the caudillo Jorge Ubico.a Hitler admirer who subjected Mayan Indians to forced labor.

Bernardo Arévalo is the big surprise of Sunday’s elections.

He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1958 due to his father’s exile in South America and France after Jacobo Árbenz was overthrown in 1954 by an invasion engineered by the United States.

Árbenz was the heir to the progressive government of Arévalo, since in that decade the Guatemalan Social Security Institute was created, the state University of San Carlos and the municipalities were given autonomy, and women and illiterates were allowed to vote.

In addition, in those two decades a port was built in the Caribbean and another in the Pacific, as well as a highway to link the capital with the Atlantic and compete with the railroad of the powerful United Fruit Company, which together with an agrarian reform that affected the American company, were the triggers to truncate the reforms.

Bernardo Arévalo, 64, lived mainly in France and Mexico and came to Guatemala at the age of 15. He was Vice Chancellor in 1994-1995 and Ambassador to Spain between 1995 and 1996, during the government of the late President Ramiro de León Carpio.

During the electoral campaign, as a candidate for the Semilla movement, he promised to follow in his father’s footsteps to improve education, reduce violence and poverty that affects 59% of the 17.6 million Guatemalans.

Arevalo, who is running for the presidency for the first time, has said that it will not legalize free abortion – current legislation allows it only when the life of the woman is in danger – and neither will equal marriagebut will not allow discrimination or stigmatization based on gender or religion.

Not appearing among the favorite candidates, the polls did not measure the anti-vote for Arévalo.

We did not appear in the polls, but we always said that we did not come to win polls, we came to win at the polls.

The truth is that whoever the winner of the second round is, Arévalo or Trorres, will mark an ideological turn in the country after three right-wing leaders: Otto Pérez (2012-2015), Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) and Giammattei, who is due to step down in January 2024.

the local media The Free Press he recounted Arévalo’s promises during the campaign. In terms of education, the newspaper points out, he wants “implement a comprehensive and intercultural educational reform, which transforms the general framework of relations within the educational system”.

On health, the candidate “will set up a network of public pharmacies with cheaper medicines, breaking the monopoly of pharmaceutical companies, thus forcing them to lower their prices,” he says The Free Presswhich adds that “hospitals will be supplied with medicines for chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which will be free.”

In terms of security, the local newspaper explains that Arévalo’s proposal is to “professionalize the intelligence system to effectively combat organized crime, build secure prisons free of corruption to prevent criminals from continuing to threaten security and extort “.

“We did not appear in the polls, but we always said that we did not come to win polls, we came to win at the polls,” Arévalo said Sunday night after learning the results.

“What a surprise this presidential election gave us”tweeted the lawyer and political analyst Edgar Ortiz, highlighting the Arévalo vote.

Voting papers in Guatemala.

The traditional political class in Guatemala thus suffered a severe setback with the results of the presidential elections, due to the surprising advance of the social democratic group Semilla, born from the fight against corruption in 2015.

Little by little during the last hours, the traditional Guatemalan politicians have accepted their defeat after the unexpected results of the elections on Sunday, where Semilla advanced to the second presidential round led by Arévalo de León.

Added to this is the fact that, according to the results of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the social democratic group will become the third force in Parliament with 23 deputies in Congress of the 160 seats that make it up.

The polls gave Zury Ríos Sosa, daughter of the coup dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, and the former diplomat Edmond Mulet as the favorite candidates for the second round, scheduled for next August 20.

However, it was Arévalo de León who surprisingly slipped into second place, mainly for sweeping the urban areas of the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and AFP