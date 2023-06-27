Bernardo Arévalo de León became the surprise of the Guatemalan elections on Sunday. With almost 12% of the preferences, the candidate of the Movimiento Semilla, a progressive party that emerged in the heat of the mobilizations of 2015, will face the former first lady Sandra Torres in the second round on August 20, who with about 16 % was the most voted option. Arévalo (Montevideo, 64 years old), presents himself as “the son of the best president of Guatemala”, a recognition that several generations have granted to Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, the reformist president who ruled the Central American country from 1945 to 1951, after the triumph of the October Revolution of 1944 that put an end to a cycle of military dictatorships.

Sociologist, PhD in Philosophy and Social Anthropology, Arévalo, who identifies as a social democrat, was born in Uruguay during his family’s exile due to the persecution of the regime that retook power and overthrew President Jacobo Árbenz Guzmán in 1954. The seed movement’s presidential candidate He is one of the founders of that force that was promoted by intellectuals and young professionals outraged by the traditional ways of doing politics. The movement emerged as a political option to respond to the demands of the citizen demonstrations that took to the streets to express their rejection of the widespread corruption that the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) uncovered in the country. Arévalo was elected as a deputy in the 2019 elections, the first time that Semilla nominated candidates and in which the candidacy of Thelma Aldana, the former attorney general who led the fight against corruption together with the CICIG and who had to go into exile, was cut short .

After midnight on Sunday, the scrutiny already anticipated the feat. The polls, which barely gave him 3% of the votes, crashed with all the forecasts, but the candidate was already in the second round. The politician then decided to go to the National Information Center (CNI) that the electoral authorities had installed in a hotel in Guatemala City. “We are very happy because we are a political party, we are not a collection of people but a party that responds to a platform and a vision,” Arévalo told the journalists that surrounded him. “We were always clear that the polls do not reflect what people were thinking,” he said.

Conflict resolution expert

What happened? For the political scientist Ricardo Sáenz, the desire for renewal of society and the rejection of a growing authoritarian trend were key. “The Seed Movement was seen by 12% of those who went to vote as an option to contain this authoritarian offensive, to contain corruption and to initiate a process of change. And there, perhaps a consideration that the population could have had is the reasonableness of Bernardo Arévalo and the proposal of the Seed movement,” says Sáenz, who is a member of that party.

The political scientist recalls that the group of academics and intellectuals called by the sociologist Edelberto Torres Rivas to propose solutions from the margins of politics ended up becoming a party after the democratic spring of 2015. “It has one of the most solid government programs that are in discussion and in all the debates in which Bernardo Arévalo participated, he was characterized by showing his intelligence, his serenity and his capacity for dialogue. And this is important: he was an Interpeace official for a long time [organización internacional dedicada a la promoción de la paz]. So he is a specialist in conflict resolution. He has worked in Guatemala, in Africa, in Latin America precisely to promote dialogue processes”.

With this baggage, Arévalo is preparing to fight in the second round. For now, he has already managed to break the traditional Guatemalan political chessboard.

