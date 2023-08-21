Closing of Bernardo Arévalo’s campaign, in Guatemala City. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

A group of students receive Bernardo Arévalo (Montevideo, 64 years old) in the central park of Escuintla, in southern Guatemala. The tropical sound of cumbia passes from hand to hand among the youth until it reaches the presidential candidate of the Movimiento Semilla who takes the güiro and dances. Then he plays the percussion with the drumsticks. He video, posted on his TikTok account on August 6 with the caption “Don’t you know this facet of me?”, was shared by tens of thousands of people. And in part, thus, with stories on social networks that bring him closer to the youngest, this sociologist, doctor in Philosophy and Social Anthropology and diplomat specialist in conflict resolution, arrives this August 20 at the second round of the elections as the favorite to become the next president of the most populous country in Central America.

Although before the first round of June 25 his name did not appear in any pool, the founder of the Movimiento Semilla, a party promoted by intellectuals and young professionals outraged by traditional ways of doing politics, surprisingly managed to be the second most voted . Since then, and in just two months, Arévalo has risen to first place in the polls, giving him an advantage of nearly 30 points over former first lady Sandra Torres, of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), who in her third attempt to become president has abandoned her social democratic origins to launch herself to conquer the most conservative vote.

More information

This politician, who identifies as a social democrat, has been, among other diplomatic posts, Guatemala’s ambassador to Spain and since 2020 has led the Movimiento Semilla bench, a party that emerged in the heat of the anti-corruption protests of 2015. Now, judging by opinion polls, he has managed to excite Guatemalans with a strong anti-corruption message and an atypical anti-system discourse. Far from using inflammatory messages, Arévalo usually responds calmly to the attacks of his rival, who accuses him of being a foreigner —the candidate was born in Uruguay during the exile of his father, former president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951). —, and from not knowing the country because they have lived abroad in several stages, to not believing in God and wanting to impose gender ideology and abortion in Guatemala, although their program does not foresee any change in this regard.

“To the people of Guatemala: this is exactly the type of lies and information with which they are trying to deceive and distract them,” the candidate repeated last Monday over and over again in the only presidential debate that has been held before the second lap. Arévalo has also remained calm in the face of attempts to challenge the results of the first round and to remove his party from the process through judicial decisions. The Seed Movement has been the focus of an investigation for the alleged falsification of signatures in the adhesions of supporters for the formation of the party, something that has not prospered and that he and his team attribute to the desire of the traditional political elites to remove them from the board.

Two Semilla supporters during the campaign closing this Wednesday in Guatemala City.

SANDRA SEBASTIAN

“They didn’t see us coming,” he repeats repeatedly after the first round. If he is elected president, his main promise is to recover the Guatemalan institutions, suffocated by corruption, to, from there, put the State to work at the service of the population. But Arévalo does not promise miracles for Guatemala, a country of 17.6 million inhabitants, in which close to 60% of the population lives below the poverty line, and with great deficiencies in health, education or infrastructure. “We always say: ‘We don’t have a magic wand.’ The country’s problems are not going to be solved in four years, but we can start to do it and that is what we have to demonstrate, ”he said this week in an interview with EL PAÍS.

The rise of ‘Uncle Bernie’

Bernardo Arévalo was born in Uruguay in 1958 and as a child lived between Caracas, Mexico City and Santiago de Chile due to the exile of his parents, both Guatemalans. He did college in Israel and Holland. Semilla’s co-founder is the author of several books on democracy, peace processes, security and the role of the army. He also directed Interpeace for Latin America, an NGO where he noted for his work in conflict resolution in Guatemala, in other countries in the region, and in Africa. A decade ago, he joined the Seed Movement, which began as a group of academics and intellectuals convened by the sociologist Edelberto Torres Rivas to propose solutions from the margins of politics and which ended up becoming a party, after the democratic spring of 2015. .

Bernardo Arévalo at his campaign headquarters in Guatemala City this Thursday. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

In 2020, Arévalo became head of Seed in Congress, a bench that won 23 deputies in the June 25 elections. On election night of the first round, he was the surprise candidate who made it to the second round and his face began to be popular among Guatemalans. For his campaign, made up of interdisciplinary teams and managed mostly by young people, he began the work to bring the entire population closer to a person they define as intelligent, stable and calm.

“The strategy was to make Bernardo known as Bernardo and not as the son of [Juan José] Arévalo not only, but his personality, his naturalness to later call for the vote. And, in all this, TikTok was a great tool, followed by Twitter”, explains the campaign manager of Semilla, Justo Pérez. Within this strategy, he points out, the participation of the party’s elected deputies was fundamental, some of them young people with a lot of pull in social networks who used their accounts and toured the country to disseminate the party’s message and promote the candidate beyond the urban centers where it has its main supports.

“Bernardo is very charismatic. Suddenly on the stage he does become the teacher and that, but I think what TikTok allowed was to see what he is like. He is a very close guy, very talkative, joking, super cheerful and I think that is what made him break the ceiling of knowledge a bit because he is a super bearable person, as we say in Guatemala”, explains one of those deputies, Román Castellanos. , 38 years old.

The figure of ‘Uncle Bernie’ also emerged from these networks, as his younger followers call him, where the candidate exhibits his most human side: from his family photos to his personal tastes such as his passion for chess or his taste for pork rind. “It’s just showing Bernardo’s closest side because, as you can see, he has a very good relationship with young people,” says Justo Pérez at his campaign headquarters where an army of professionals, mostly in their thirties, bring him the nets, the campaign finances and strategy. “He is someone, despite being an intellectual and a Ph.D. in Philosophy, he never establishes a barrier with young people and I would tell you with almost nobody in general. So that Bernardo who likes him very much, was the one we started giving him gasoline”.

Bernardo Arévalo is usually presented as “the son of the best president of Guatemala”, a recognition that several generations have granted to Juan José Arévalo, the reformist leader who ruled the Central American country from 1945 to 1951, after the triumph of the October Revolution in 1944 that put an end to a cycle of dictatorships. His older followers often remind the candidate of their affection for his father. And although he is aware of the historical burden that he represents, this week at the end of the campaign he showed his desire to carve out his own political history: “I am not my father, but I walk his same path,” he told hundreds of followers in the Park Central of Guatemala City. This August 20, if what the polls say come true, he will face the challenge of fulfilling his promise to govern Guatemala in a different way.

Workplace of the Movimiento Semilla campaign team, two days before the presidential elections. August 17, 2023, Guatemala City, Guatemala. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.