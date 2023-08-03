The candidate Bernardo Arévalo leads with 43 percent the intention to vote for the presidential ballot on August 20 in Guatemala against former first lady Sandra Torres (28%), according to a survey released this Wednesday.

The CID Gallup and Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo survey also shows that a 67 percent reject the attempts of the Prosecutor’s Office to disable the Semilla party de Arévalo, who caused a surprise in the first electoral round, since he did not appear as a favorite in the previous polls.

22 percent of those consulted stated that they will not vote for either of the two candidates, both Social Democrats, and 7 percent intend to annul the vote.

When considering only valid votes, Arévalo has 63% voting intention and Torres 37%, according to the poll presented at a press conference.

In addition, 40% of those surveyed consider that the son of the reformist president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951) has the ability to solve problems of the country, against 24% of Torres.

Bernardo Arévalo is the big surprise of Sunday’s elections.

At a press conference, Arévalo assured that after the favorable results of the survey, the judicial persecution and the black campaign against Semilla will increase.

“We are sure because the only thing left for them is to try to intensify (the attacks), they are seeing the response of the people of Guatemala, the people are opening their eyes and saying that we are no longer willing as a people to live under the boot of corruption,” he said.

In addition, he commented that the strategy comes from a group of political parties that for “20 or 30 years” have built “a structure and scaffolding of the State and fraud of public money.”

“Now they are seeing how they do to derail the process to attack judicially and all kinds of illegalities in order to prevent the opinion of the people from being respected” on August 20, he pointed out.

In the first round of June 25 there were 17.38% null votes, more than the percentage of any candidate. Torres obtained 15.86% and Arévalo 11.77%, according to the official count.

The study revealed this Wednesday was carried out between July 18 and 27 with 1,242 face-to-face interviews throughout the country and a margin of error of 2.8%.

As we already said in the first round: we are not here to win polls, but to beat the same old people at the polls.

The path to the second ballot has been turbulent due to actions by the prosecution against Semilla, that they still threaten to leave Arévalo out of contention for allegedly committing irregularities in its formation in 2017.

In addition, 76% of those consulted assured that Guatemala is going the wrong way with the right-wing president Alejandro Giammattei and 62% consider his management bad or very bad.

