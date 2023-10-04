Washington, USA (AFP) – The elected president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, stated this Tuesday in Washington that his country is experiencing an “uncertain” transition that “looks like a coup d’état in slow motion.”

When he won the presidential election on August 20, the social democratic leader “knew it would not be easy and expected resistance from some powerful actors,” but he did not know what kind, he explained at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan forum.

Since the first electoral round in June, Arévalo and his Semilla party have been the target of legal actions by the Prosecutor’s Office, which asks to suspend the movement due to alleged anomalies in its registration in 2017.

In its latest attack, the Prosecutor’s Office raided the headquarters of the electoral court and seized boxes containing records of the election results.

“What I see now looks like a slow-motion coup d’état,” Arévalo said in English.

“That is outrageous and unacceptable. It represents a serious alteration of the constitutional order” and must be examined by the Organization of American States (OAS), which has already carried out electoral supervision missions in the Central American country.

According to Arévalo, the judicial initiatives call into question “the commitment” of the outgoing government of right-wing President Alejandro Giammattei to a smooth transfer of powers in January.

This son of Juan José Arévalo, the first democratic president of Guatemala (1945-1951), was unknown despite being a deputy until a few months ago. He attributes his success to the fact that he is committed to “ending the influence of corrupt networks.”

“The fear of these corrupt actors that we will succeed is precisely what has triggered the judicial persecution and this campaign of intimidation” against Semilla and his followers on social networks, he added.

“The intention is clear: they want to delay or prevent my inauguration as president,” estimates Arévalo, who, however, guaranteed the public that he has “no doubt” that he will take office, even if it is “a road full of potholes.”

The 64-year-old politician does not know if the spring he promises will be successful.

“I don’t know if we will achieve it and we will be the ones who manage to break the cycle” of corruption “and if this is going to be the definitive spring, allowing the country to prosper,” he acknowledged.

“Maybe we will fail and there will be another coup attempt if we fail, but I think what we can’t do is not try,” he stressed.

He said this a day after holding a virtual meeting with the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, who warned that the United States “will continue to use all available tools against those who act to undermine democracy” in Guatemala.

This Tuesday Arévalo met with congressmen, who expressed their concern about the situation the country is going through.

