Arévalo won the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala on Sunday, August 20. With 58% of the votes, the writer and academic will be the first social democratic president of the Central American country since 2012. In a context of severe political crisis and confidence in the institutions, the next president is facing a political system besieged by the corruption.

“Today we accept with great humility this victory that the people of Guatemala have given us,” declared Bernardo Arévalo in his first press conference after learning the results of the day. Along with him, Guatemalan supporters of Movimiento Semilla came out to celebrate, waving flags through the streets of the capital.

The candidate of the progressive party Movimiento Semilla won the presidential elections with 58% of the votes, after an electoral process marked by strong prosecution and interventions by the Prosecutor’s Office against him. “What the people are shouting is “enough of so much corruption”, declared the president-elect.

The second round of the elections had 45% citizen participation, 15 percentage points more than in the second round of 2019. The president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Irma Palencia, explained at a press conference that historically in Guatemala , the participation rate in the second round is lower than in the first.

Supporters of Guatemala’s anti-corruption presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo celebrate after his victory in the second round of the presidential election, in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 20, 2023. © Reuters – Pilar Olivares

“Participating is an act of defense of democracy and at this historic moment, it meant an act of courage by each person who cast their vote,” Arévalo declared.

It has been the most turbulent electoral process since the return of democracy to the country in 1985. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal recognized the results of the first round two weeks later, and after a recount of votes due to alleged irregularities denounced by a group of parties aligned with the officialdom. Arévalo’s second place on June 25 with 11.78% of the votes came as a surprise to the country. Sandra Torres had led with 15.84%. The big winner was the null vote, a sign of the distrust and rejection of the population towards the country’s political institutions. In these elections, 95% of the votes counted were valid: neither null votes nor blank votes.

On June 12, after making the results official, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the suspension of the Movimiento Semilla party due to a case of alleged ghost signatures among party members. International organizations expressed their serious concern at what was considered a serious attack on democracy, since the Prosecutor’s Office raided the TSE headquarters on two occasions. Finally, the Constitutional Court blocked the suspension order, since the Constitution indicates that during the electoral process, the highest and only authority that can decide on the parties in contention is the TSE.

Guatemalan anti-corruption presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo and Guatemalan vice presidential candidate Karin Herrera celebrate after victory in the second round of the presidential election, in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 20, 2023. © REUTERS – Pilar Olivares

On August 18, two days before the elections, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), Rafael Curruchiche, declared that he did not rule out arrest warrants for members of Movimiento Semilla once election day had passed. Rafael Currichiche and Consuelo Porras, the Attorney General, have already been accused by the United States on previous occasions for being involved in corruption cases.

The tumultuous electoral process provoked demonstrations in different areas of the country, demanding “free elections” and that the will of the people be respected. Once the counting of votes was advanced, Irma Palencia thanked the citizens for showing solidarity with the TSE.

Day that took place without major incidents, but civil society organizations members of the Electoral Observation Mission of Guatemala published reports throughout the day, without these implying an interruption of the electoral process.

“Safeguarding the integrity of these elections has been the result of the commitment of citizens who played a responsible and committed role in the polling stations in the country, as well as national and international observers, the media and you, families. whole, that they were attentive and ready to defend the electoral process”, declared Karin Herrera, vice president-elect.

Electoral personnel count the ballots during the second round of the presidential elections, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on August 20, 2023. © Pilar Olivares / Reuters

The next government of Bernardo Arévalo is facing a country in which only 7% of the population trusts the Presidency, according to data from the 2023 Free Survey. A country in which 10.3 million inhabitants live in poverty, according to official figures, and where the richest 1% of the population has the same wealth as the poorest half of the population, according to Oxfam data. All this is reflected in the fact that Guatemala is a country of origin and transit for migrants to the north, driven by a situation of growing violence.

Bernardo Arévalo focused his campaign around the fight against corruption, affirming that Guatemala has the necessary resources to stabilize itself, if the institutions are strengthened. Referring to the government of his father Juan José Arévalo, the first democratically elected president in 1944, Movimiento Semilla speaks of his government as that of the “new spring.”

Sandra Torres loses the presidential elections for the third time

Sandra Torres is a well-known figure in the Guatemalan political sphere. This was the third time in a row that she reached the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala, leading the social-democratic party Unión Nacional de la Esperanza (UNE).

Presidential candidate Sandra Torres, of the National Union of Hope party, gives a press conference hours before the polls close, during the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala City, on August 20, 2023. © Reuters – Cristina Chiquin

Traditionally, the UNE is a party recognized for its social policies, especially the solidarity bag, a food distribution project that Sandra Torres managed as first lady between 2008 and 2012. However, in these elections, the party took a conservative turn. With an evangelical pastor as a vice-presidential candidate, Sandra Torres advocated defending the “values ​​of the Guatemalan family”, reaching the point of forming alliances with military veterans of the Internal Armed Conflict. She is seen as the candidate for the continuity of the system.

In a press conference prior to the closing of the polls, he expressed his concern that the complaints from the Prosecutor’s Office to Movimiento Semilla were not taken into account, and he did not affirm that he would recognize the results of the elections regardless of the winner. He expressed that he would wait for the reports from the prosecutors of his party: the Constitutional Court authorized the presence of prosecutors from both parties as observers of the electoral process.

“We have different approaches in politics, but we guarantee her and her constituents that their rights as citizens will be promoted and protected without distinction by the government of the new spring. They will not be forgotten or marginalized and from today we will work for the united well-being of our beloved country”, declared Arévalo.

Bernardo Arévalo, of the Semilla political party, poses for a photo during the second round of the presidential elections, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 20, 2023. © Pilar Olivares / Reuters

The challenges of the new government

“Guatemala has many challenges to face, and the government that comes will have to find many ways to solve it,” he said. marjorie vonahnpolitical analyst and journalist, in an interview with France 24. He points out that the solutions to Guatemala’s structural problems cannot be resolved in a single term, but in decades, and that prudence is important in the face of campaign-time promises.

Above all, when Movimiento Semilla only has 23 seats in Congress. “It is not enough to govern, nor to have their initiatives approved,” explained the analyst. She added that, regarding the challenge of migration, it is closely related to the lack of infrastructure in the country, which affects the economy and is an explanatory factor for precariousness. She adds that resolving the migration crisis is a priority, since it “breaks families and the Guatemalan social fabric.”

“Institutional trust, corruption and violence”: these are the three pillars of the challenges that the government of Bernardo Arévalo will have to face, according to the national director of the Electoral Observation Mission in Colombia, Alejandra Barrios.

File-Workers of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office raid the headquarters of the Movimiento Semilla party, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. On July 21, 2023. © EFE/Esteban Biba

In an interview with France 24, she explained that it is urgent to take measures to prevent a repeat prosecution of the electoral process like the one in 2023. The analyst points out that the actions of recent governments have made Guatemala’s relations with the international community more fragile. , reducing their access to cooperation resources. It is hoped that Movimiento Semilla can renew those ties, particularly with the United States.

Finally, the analyst links poverty with corruption and the economic system. “That means that a change of culture is needed: to have a very strong Prosecutor’s Office, which no longer pursues the political but really with the capacity to advance against impunity. Perhaps that will be the most difficult challenge for her. When we talk about corruption, we talk about poverty: one without the other does not work”, detailed Alejandra Barrios.

After counting the votes, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal now has five days to make the election results official.

With Reuters, EFE and local media