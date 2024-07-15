Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo de León completed six months at the helm of the Central American country on Sunday, practically tied up on several fronts and without much room for maneuver in Congress.

Arévalo de León, from the progressive party Movimiento Semilla, was sworn in on January 14 after surprisingly winning the 2023 elections, but six months after taking office, murmurs are beginning to grow among the population.

“The honeymoon is over,” said writer Carolina Escobar Sarti this week in an opinion column, in which she recalled that it is “time to act firmly” against corruption.He also highlighted that “many things are being done well, but they are not being communicated well.”

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo. Photo:AFP

The main demand of the population to the new president is the departure from office of the attorney general and head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Consuelo Porras Argueta, whom Arévalo de León accused last September of attempting a “coup d’état” against him.

Porras Argueta, sanctioned by the United States and the European Union on strong allegations of corruption and in office until 2026 according to the law, is widely repudiated by the population, according to surveys and the protests against her during 2023.

However, All of Arévalo de León’s efforts to remove Porras Argueta have been in vain: he does not have the majority in Congress to modify the law and all of the criminal charges that the Government has requested against the Attorney General fall on deaf ears within the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judicial Branch.

Porras, for his part, said last May that the country is experiencing a “dark cycle” with the government of Arévalo de León and the vice president, Karin Herrera, also ruling out any option of resignation.

In addition, the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, has overturned at least two of the president’s important decisions, thus increasingly stripping him of power.

Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecutor's Office (Prosecutor's Office) of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras. Photo:EFE

Fight against corruption

Regardless, the 66-year-old president says he is firmly pursuing his fight against corruption and maintaining the moderate and calm profile that led him to surprisingly win the 2023 elections.

“Over the past six months, every action we have taken has been guided by transparency,” he stressed on Sunday on his communications channels, after making official his assets, which do not exceed 100,000 dollars.

Arévalo de León prioritized the semester of government to improve relations with the international community, especially with the United States, and his administration has also boasted of the remodeling of 4,000 schools, a task that has not been accomplished by governments in the last decade.

The President of Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo de Leon. Photo:EFE

However, the president has faced criticism for a possible public-private alliance for the management of Guatemala’s main airport, La Aurora, in the face of a possible partnership with the business elite, widely criticized by his party, the Semilla Movement, during the election campaign.

Added to this is the wear and tear suffered by the president in handling the worst forest fire season in the history of Guatemala, the dismemberment of one of the country’s main highways leading to the southern coast and his questionable support for the indigenous population.

“There is a great debt in the inclusion of indigenous peoples. A fairly plural government was expected. The integration of indigenous cadres in the cabinet was expected, who could bring another type of perspective to address the needs of the peoples,” said indigenous leader Josué Chavajay this week.

