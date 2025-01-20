Bernardino Graña, the Galician poet who sang to the marine forces of Jackson Pollock and Reimundo Patiño, dies

The writer and academic Bernardino Graña died this Saturday at the age of 92 in Nigrán (Pontevedra). “Like the sun or the sea there is nothing / like the forms you ask or ask / there is nothing bigger than the tiger / or the fish that does not atom xa agroma / and by iso defendo / unha lingua de carne e de lama”, he wrote in his protean poem Maritime ode to the forces of Patiño and Jackson Pollock. Poet of the sea only with the permission of the avant-garde Manuel Antonio, the simultaneous imprint of the Beat Generation and popular poetry turned his poetry into a key piece of the survival and renewal of Galician literature under the boot of the dictatorship.

“A lama lingua that learns / that not everything is falar and there is matter / and you have to walk and march without fail”, continued the poem, one of the nuclei of sea ​​prophecy (1966), his second book and perhaps the work on which his career revolved. It is, in fact, the one that includes his most popular text, O gato da tasca mariñeira: “Here there is no silence because there are homes / falan os homes falan /here does not pass or I see that ghost / os homes falan falan”, the poem began . “The landscape, the speech, the love experience and the seafaring environments in which he grew up left a deep mark on the author’s lyrics,” said the Royal Galician Academy, of which he was a full member since 2010, in a statement.

Bernardino Graña was born in Cangas, a town with a strong maritime and union tradition in the O Morrazo region, in 1932. Graduated in Romance philology and author of a thesis on the Portuguese narrator and poet Miguel Torga, his study stays in Madrid They joined the now mythologized Brais Pinto group. This was a promotion of Galician poets and artists who emigrated to the Spanish capital – among them the writers modernizing turn of Galician culture. His first book, dark and existentialist, dates back to those years, Poema do home que quexo vivir: “I ask why it serves / so much world / so much neboa.”

He also practiced narrative of all kinds and theater. His novel debut was late, publishing in 2005 Herod’s proto-evangelisma rewriting of the life of Jesus. But it was poetry that concentrated his efforts and his discoveries. I don’t see Vigo or Cangas (1975) was perhaps its most directly political title – “When winds face each other, / when the ceremonial of chaos and assemblies, / when the ceremonial of chaos, war in Asia, / words and words: Paris, dance, / when the bombs fall pola jungle / against the blue bird that lembra or ceo”, he says Vietnam 1972-, while I know our love and the fish are up and walking (1980) uses updated techniques of medieval troubadours to sing about love. Another of his best-known poems belongs to this book, How can I live tomorrow without you giving birth?which the anti-Franco singer-songwriter Suso Vaamonde turned into a remembered song.

Sima-Cima do voar do tolo (1984) represents a return to the poem of extended breath, with edges Whitmanian but surreal. “Refuxio cabo extreme perdition height / ventimperio arrandeo de vaiveño continuous hesitant mode,” he writes with an avant-garde mechanics that did not find much echo among his contemporaries. His next book, green anthem (1992), anticipates something like the ecopoetry theorized years later. “His great themes were love, ecology, always in defense of the values ​​of nature, the joy of living, and an unwavering loyalty to the land, to Galicia and especially to the region of O Morrazo and the estuaries,” said the president of the Academy, Víctor Freixanes.

His last book of poems was titled Go up to the beacons (2008) -three years later he published the anthology Be water, give yourself water. And the poem that closed it, This captive soul: “Queimados por semper sexan, / quen queima mar, monte e meigas. // Amen. “And bare sexan / them that bare leave us.”