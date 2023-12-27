Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 27/12/2023 – 21:41

Coach Bernardinho returned to command the Brazilian men's volleyball team, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) announced on Wednesday night (27) in a statement. He returns to command the national team until the next edition of the Olympic Games, in 2024 in Paris (France), following Renan Dal Zotto's decision to leave the position.

This will be the seventh time that Bernardinho leads Brazil in an Olympic Games. For the men's team he won two golds (Athens 2004 and Rio 2016) and two silvers (Beijing 2008 and London 2012). With the women's team he achieved two bronzes (Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000). Furthermore, as a player he secured a silver (Los Angeles 1984) for Brazil.

Related news: He returned! Bernardinho accepted CBV's invitation and will take command of the adult men's team until the 2024 Olympic Games. Thanks, Bernardinho! Let's go together! Paris awaits us! pic.twitter.com/T1vg2JqaMV — CBV (@volei) December 28, 2023

“I came back to contribute. Renan's decision [Dal Zotto, de deixar a seleção] It was a big surprise, but I really respect your initiative to take care of your health and family. He did a very good job and leaves the team qualified for the Olympic Games”, declared Bernardinho, who will also continue in charge of the Sesc Flamengo team in the Women's Volleyball Super League.

“Bernardinho has his name written in the history of world sport, it is a joy for Brazilian volleyball to have a professional with this talent and history. He was already acting as technical coordinator of the adult and youth men's teams, in an integrated effort aimed at the 2024, 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games. This project continues and, at this moment, nothing more natural than for him to take command of the national team adult. We invited him and he accepted the challenge of holding both positions until the end of this Olympic cycle”, declared the president of CBV, Radamés Lattari.