Militant, activist and playwright, Bernardine Evaristo co-founded the Théâtre des Femmes-Noires in 1982 and created the International Prize for African Poetry. She shared the prestigious Man Booker Prize with Canadian Margaret Atwood for this eighth choral novel that stirs the lives of twelve women, ages 19 to 93, all black, and one, trans. Bernardine Evaristo is the first black woman to win such an award.

What is immediately striking on reading Girl, woman, other, it is the magnitude of the distribution. So many characters, and so diverse, it is not common in current literature. Did you think, from the start, of such wealth, or did it come along?

Bernardine Evaristo Originally, my plan was to write a novel with 1,000 characters, because I was very frustrated with the absence of black English women in the fiction. Of course, that was a stupid idea, and I reduced that number to 100, which was a lot more pragmatic, but, in the end, I ended up with 12 characters. One protagonist gave birth to another. The novel developed in this way. I don’t plan things very much, and the process has been pretty organic.

“I like to create a past for my characters, so that the reader can see where they come from and understand the psychological foundations of their personality. “

Have you designed Girl, woman, other like a historical novel, in that it focuses on the past of each of the women involved, their roots and their contemporary destiny, that is, their history in the making?

Bernardine Evaristo I don’t see it as a historical novel in the strict sense, but it is true that there is a lot of history in these pages. I like to create a past for my characters, so that the reader can see where they come from and understand the psychological foundations of their personality. The novel does cover a 120-year period, though, so maybe it’s historical. I see it as a contemporary novel, whose roots go way back to the past of its characters.

It is a world-novel, teeming like a fresco. How long did it take you to write it? And how do you write, in long phases or in spurts?

Bernardine Evaristo It took me five years. Professionally, I juggle a lot of things. I teach creative writing, I am a literature activist. I set up prizes and other programs, I sit on juries. I write book reviews, write media articles, and travel the world as a novelist. I love the tension that all of this creates in my writing. I need to have to spare the time necessary to write my novels. If I were given a completely free year to write, I think I would panic and spend ten months procrastinating.

The question of women, black or mixed race, is the central axis of the novel, from the point of view of the existence of each one, anchored in a specific social, but also from the point of view of his desire. It did not cause a scandal. However, such audacity could have struck the side of the conservatisms of British society, in particular? Were there any discordant notes in the reception of the novel?

Bernardine Evaristo Not at all, fortunately. The novel has been extremely well received, well beyond my wildest dreams. All kinds of people read it, and it talked to all kinds of people, which was a surprise to me. A quarter of these women can be identified as queer, but even that has not elicited a hostile reaction, at least not to my knowledge.

Reading you, we learn a lot about British and American societies, from top to bottom of the social ladder. We have the impression that you have carried out investigations in the field, as they say …

Bernardine Evaristo I put in this novel everything I know about people, black women and English women, and if there are any field surveys, it is only the result of my own life and the way I lived my life as a Brit, rubbing shoulders with black women and living in America for a while.

“I wanted to expand the field of possibilities in the field of fictional representation of black women. “

On all the variants of feminism and all questions of gender, the novel, again, is exhaustive. Its singular strength lies in the fact that these problems, which are those of the contemporary desire for all freedoms, including sexual freedoms, run through the bodies of black women. Is it really a manifesto?

Bernardine Evaristo It is not consciously a manifesto. I wanted to expand the field of possibilities in the field of the fictional representation of black women, and through my 12 characters, it seemed natural to address sexuality and desire, the couple and the family, and all the other aspects of life explored by the novel, such as gender, social class, feminism, race, etc.…

There are 12 characters. The number 12 is charged with strong symbolic and religious connotations, especially in the three monotheisms. Are your heroines new apostles?

Bernardine Evaristo No !

You were crowned with the Booker Prize last year. You said, “I am the first black woman to win this award. There is the literary community and society as a whole, with its racism and deadly contradictions. Do you think that literature can do anything to correct the current opacity of the world? And shouldn’t Mister Trump be forced to read your book?

Bernardine Evaristo I think I would feel like I saw my book dirty if Trump read it. There is no way to change this guy. But I believe that literature can contribute to social transformation in its own way. It can illuminate situations, build bridges and develop empathy, and help the reader step into the lives of people who are different from them.

“The United States and the United Kingdom have a problem with systemic racism, police and judicial discrimination. “

Do you think there is an equivalent between what happened in the United States and anti-black racism in Britain. ?

Bernardine Evaristo There are clearly parallels between the two countries, but the US connection to racism plays out at the macro level while in the UK it is at the micro level – although this is just as blatant in both cases. . Both countries have a problem of systemic racism, police and judicial discrimination, and racial inequalities dominate virtually a very large part of society.

What do you think of Brexit for British society and especially for the characters you are talking about?

Bernardine Evaristo I am for staying in Europe. Brexit is a horrible story that should never have happened. I am appalled that this was allowed to happen, under the effect of the worst policies of deception, manipulation and demagogy, by exciting the crowds and making them believe that immigration and the EU were the source of all their problems in a recession. Most of my characters don’t talk about Brexit. Remember I started the book in 2013 when it wasn’t on the agenda yet. One of the characters voted for, a 93-year-old woman farmer in the north of the country.

May I ask you where your beautiful name comes from?

Bernardine Evaristo Bernardine comes from the name of a saint, Saint Bernardin de Siena. My mother was Catholic. Evaristo traveled from Portugal to Brazil (slavery) to Lagos in Nigeria via my grandfather, Gregorio Evaristo, then again to London with my father in 1949.