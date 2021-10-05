The 2020 season ended early due to a back injury, but the forced stop moment could be an opportunity for Luca Bernardi to make the leap into the main class of the factory derivatives. Yes, because the excellent performances in Supersport have not gone unnoticed and the Superbike could be waiting for him as early as next season. With the riders market in full swing, the San Marino rider becomes an important pawn who would occupy the seat of the Barni team.

The Ducati satellite team, which in 2021 entrusted Tito Rabat with disappointed expectations, is focusing on a young man of great hopes to grow in the orbit of Borgo Panigale, as happened a few years ago for Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The choice seems to have fallen on Luca Bernardi, the great protagonist of this season in Supersport, unfortunately ended not quite as he would have liked. However, despite having been absent for three rounds, he maintains the sixth position in the standings, demonstrating what he had collected in the previous rounds.

In fact, in the first seven rounds of the season, the CM Racing team rider had won five podiums and reached the Magny-Cours round in fourth position in the general classification. In France he had also signed a Superpole that allowed him to fight for the victory and so it had been until the moment of the crash. In fact, the accident had occurred precisely in an attempt to defend the first position from the leader of the world championship Dominique Aegerter.

The fracture of the T12 vertebrae remedied in the crash forced him to finish an explosive season early, but that didn’t stop Ducati from setting eyes on him, apparently. The agreement between Bernardi and Barni has not yet been formalized, but everything suggests that the young San Marino rider may be part of the starting grid for next season in Superbike.