Sunday, OM supporters learned with infinite sadness of the death of their former president, Bernard Tapie.

The 78-year-old businessman died of cancer and leaves behind wonderful memories for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille, starting of course with the coronation in the Champions League in 1993. Since two days, tributes multiply. The Marseille club has notably taken the initiative to open the Orange Vélodrome so that supporters can collect their thoughts and write a word of condolence. Among the leaders of French football, tributes are also numerous. Jean-Michel Aulas sent a final message to his friend. And in the columns of the newspaper West France, Waldemar Kita did the same. The boss of FC Nantes submits in particular the idea of ​​a statue bearing the effigy of Bernard Tapie in Marseille …

“Tapie: Forever our BOSS” On Sunday, many supporters gathered in front of the stadium. 🙏🖤 ⁰⁰🎥 https://t.co/akmUhsRfZB pic.twitter.com/wPLNcvrDgY – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 4, 2021

“He loved Marseille, the Marseillais loved him too. I am convinced that the Marseillais will do something for him. A beautiful statue, that would be nice for this kind of character. He is a man who will leave a certain mark at all levels, for French football, for the industry. We must not forget that he was Minister (of the City, between December 1992 and March 1993, editor’s note). He’s done a lot of pretty positive things in life. You always see the negative things but he had a kind of strength that gave a punch to everyone he worked with. Models are always difficult. Personally, I don’t have a model. I remember what he did for football, for the company, he created a dynamic in management. Even in problems, he always got away with it. He had positive energy. He fought until the last moment in a fantastic way. Honestly, this is a human example ” launched the boss of FC Nantes, whose tribute will please OM supporters and leaders. It remains to be seen whether they will follow the idea of ​​the statue, why not in front of the Vélodrome …