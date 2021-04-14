Bernard Madoff, convicted of running the largest pyramid scheme in history, died Wednesday in a US federal prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82 years old and suffered from chronic kidney failure and other ailments.

Madoff had been detained in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, after being sentenced in June 2009 to a 150-year term for engineering a fraud estimated at $ 64.8 billion (about 54 billion euros).

Madoff’s thousands of victims, large and small, included individuals, charities, pension funds and hedge funds. Among those he betrayed were actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and a charity associated with director Steven Spielberg. The owners of the New York Mets, former clients of Madoff, struggled for years to build a good baseball team because of the losses they suffered.

We thought it was God. We trusted in everything that was in their hands, “said in 2009 the Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, whose foundation lost 15.2 million dollars (about 12.5 million euros). Some victims lost everything. Many came from the Jewish community, where Madoff had been a prominent philanthropist.

Madoff’s crimes were revealed to authorities in 2008 by his two sons, who were not part of the plan. The fraud exposed holes in the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which due to incompetence or negligence did not complete half a dozen investigations. “There were several times that I met with the SEC and I thought, ‘They got me,'” Madoff told lawyers in a prison interview, according to ABC News.

Madoff had been the largest market maker on the Nasdaq, where he served as a non-executive chairman. His brokerage firm was located in a Midtown Manhattan tower known as the Lipstick Building.

Humble origin



Bernard Lawrence Madoff was born on April 29, 1938, in the New York City borough of Queens, and grew up there as the son of European immigrants who ran a stock brokerage in their home. Madoff graduated from Hofstra University in 1960 and briefly attended Brooklyn Law School before giving up his training.

That same year, he founded Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, using his saved $ 500 and the office lent him by his father-in-law, Madoff told New York magazine in 2011. He started small by selling penny stocks on the market. over-the-counter. By the early 1970s, it had become one of the original five stockbrokers in the Nasdaq trading system.

Madoff advocated for more competition in the market, at a time when the New York Stock Exchange still dominated trading and became one of the earliest forces in e-commerce. Sometimes friendly and charming, sometimes aloof, Madoff had a penchant for neatness that some viewed as an obsession. Madoff’s offices were decorated in black and shades of gray, with little paperwork or objects visible on employee desks, and he coordinated various wedding rings with his wristwatches.

The creation of the New York stock market benefited Madoff in the 1980s and 1990s, when he and his rivals could profit by buying a stock for $ 5 and selling it for $ 5.125, for example. Profitability declined once decimalization became standard, but Madoff’s brokerage operation provided financial support for his fraud.

Clients were told they would make money through a “split strike conversion strategy,” in which Madoff would buy a basket of large stocks to reflect the Standard & Poor’s 100 index and reduce risk by buying and selling options there. index. Madoff seemed to be successful and the customers were happy.

Prosecutors reported that Madoff and his staff sent clients false confirmations of transactions that he never executed and false account statements to document profits that he never achieved. Madoff admitted that he sometimes used his account at JPMorgan Chase to pay customers who wanted their money back.