Bernard Madoff, arriving in court in New York, in 2009.

The prison authorities of the United States have confirmed the death of financier Bernard Madoff in a federal prison in Butner (North Carolina), at the age of 82. The one who for decades directed the largest pyramid scheme in the history of Wall Street led to health problems that prompted him to ask for mercy in February 2020. “After more than ten years behind bars and with less than 18 months to live, Madoff humbly asks this court for a modicum of compassion, ”wrote his attorney, Brandon Samples, on February 5, 2020, in a request forwarded to the Southern District of New York. In vain.

He had been sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009 for defrauding 64,800 million dollars (more than 54,000 million euros) thanks to the tricks of the known as Ponzi scheme, or pyramidal plot; the biggest fraud committed by a single person. The fraud consisted, basically, of capturing the money of investors, who were promised huge profits. When they claimed them, they were put off or, in some cases, they were paid out of the income of the new investors they received. And so on to infinity.

Its thousands of victims include individuals, legal entities, investment and pension funds, and humanitarian organizations. Also actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and John Malkovich; baseball player Sandy Koufax and a charity associated with film director Steven Spielberg. The owners of the New York Mets, veteran clients of the investor, had to fight for years to keep the team afloat due to the economic losses caused by relying on Madoff’s fraudulent scheme.

The Nobel Peace Prize Elie Wiesel Foundation lost more than $ 15 million. “We believed it was God, we put everything in his hands,” Wiesel said in 2009. Most of those affected by the scam were from the Jewish community, to which Madoff belonged and where he had earned a reputation as a generous philanthropist.

The crimes were revealed to the authorities by his two sons, who were not part of the plot, in 2008. The revelation revealed the holes in the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the stock regulator, which due to incompetence or negligence foiled half a dozen evaluations of Madoff’s businesses. His charges include stock fraud, fraudulent investment advisor, mail and wire fraud, money laundering, perjury, perjury, Social Security fraud and theft of an employee benefit plan. Along with the century-old prison sentence, the confiscation of 17,000 million dollars was decreed, of which a trust appointed by the New York court barely could recover 13,000.

The fall of Bernard Madoff represented the end of an era, the era of loose, easy and endless money that during the eighties characterized the world of finance in New York and, by extension, that of international financial markets. At the same time that the Madoff fraud came to light, the junk mortgage business imploded and the Lehman Brothers firm went bankrupt, two episodes that led to the Great Recession of 2008 and, in Europe, the Great Debt Crisis. The one who for decades was synonymous with financial success, whose name will always be associated with the financial crash of 2008, confessed to his family the frauds he had committed for 45 years. His empire collapsed, but so did his family life: his eldest son committed suicide and the second died of cancer. His wife was no longer going to see him in prison and his daughters-in-law and grandchildren changed their last names. They all tried to rebuild their lives as far as they could from the toxic Madoff brand.

Two weeks after the scammer’s confession, he and his wife, Ruth Madoff, attempted suicide in their Manhattan penthouse, she recounted in an interview with The New York Times. During the first two years behind bars, Ruth visited her husband for 60 years in prison. However, that changed on December 10, 2010, on the second anniversary of the scammer’s arrest.

Mark Madoff, the eldest son of the couple, was found hanged that day at his residence in New York’s Soho. In a neighboring room was her 22-month-old son. Around four in the morning Mark sent two emails to his wife Stephanie Madoff, who was with another daughter at Disneyland. In one he told her that he loved her, and in the other he told her to send someone to take care of the baby. The lawyer for the deceased maintained that he “succumbed to the pressure” that engulfed the family. Ruth Madoff’s visits to jail ended that day.