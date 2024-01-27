President of LVMH currently has a net worth of US$207.6 billion and CEO of Tesla currently has a net worth of US$204.7 billion

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, president of the luxury goods company LVMHpassed the American Elon Musk, executive director of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, and became the richest person in the world again. Second ranking from the ForbesArnault's net worth grew to US$207.6 billion after an increase of US$23.6 billion on Friday (26.Jan.2024).

Musk's net worth is $204.7 billion. The news comes at a time when Tesla is facing difficulties in the stock market and recorded a 26.5% drop in the month. Musk lost more than $18 billion in net worth.

According to the list of Forbes in real time of the world's biggest billionaires, 3rd place goes to the North American Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, with net worth of US$181.3 billion. The top 10 is made up of Arnault and 9 Americans. Read the graph below:

BRAZILIAN BILLIONAIRES

The richest Brazilian in the world is Eduardo Saverin, one of the co-founders of Facebook. According to Forbes, he currently has a net worth of $22 billion. It occupies 85th place in the global ranking.

The 2nd richest person in Brazil is Vicky Safra, president of Vicky and Joseph Safra Foundation and widow of Joseph Safra (1938-2020), founder of Banco Safra. His current net worth is US$18.4 billion. It occupies the 99th position in the ranking global.

Read below the top 10 richest Brazilians in the world, according to Forbes: