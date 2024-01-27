01/27/2024 – 19:40
According to the Forbes ranking, Arnault's net worth increased by US$23.6 billion this Friday, the 26th, to US$207.8 billion. The incident occurred after LVMMH shares jumped more than 13%.
Thus, he left Musk's $204.5 billion behind.
Check out the ten richest people in the world below:
1st – Bernard Arnault (LVMMH): US$ 207.8 billion
2nd – Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X): US$ 204.5 billion
3rd – Jeff Bezos (Amazon): US$ 181.5 billion
4th – Larry Ellison (Oracle): US$ 142.4 billion
5th – Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook): US$ 139.4 billion
6th – Larry Page (Google): US$ 126.6 billion
7th – Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): US$ 126.4 billion
8th – Bill Gates (Microsoft): US$ 122.8 billion
9th – Sergey Brin (Google): US$ 121.2 billion
10th – Steve Ballmer (Microsoft): US$ 118.6 billion
