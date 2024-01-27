From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/27/2024 – 19:40

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, the CEO of

According to the Forbes ranking, Arnault's net worth increased by US$23.6 billion this Friday, the 26th, to US$207.8 billion. The incident occurred after LVMMH shares jumped more than 13%.

Thus, he left Musk's $204.5 billion behind.

+ Elon Musk wants to have greater control over Tesla before the company advances in AI

Check out the ten richest people in the world below:

1st – Bernard Arnault (LVMMH): US$ 207.8 billion

2nd – Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X): US$ 204.5 billion

3rd – Jeff Bezos (Amazon): US$ 181.5 billion

4th – Larry Ellison (Oracle): US$ 142.4 billion

5th – Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook): US$ 139.4 billion

6th – Larry Page (Google): US$ 126.6 billion

7th – Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): US$ 126.4 billion

8th – Bill Gates (Microsoft): US$ 122.8 billion

9th – Sergey Brin (Google): US$ 121.2 billion

10th – Steve Ballmer (Microsoft): US$ 118.6 billion