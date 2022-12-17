Mexico.- bernard arnaultthe executive director of the prestigious brand, ‘Louis Vuitton‘, it just became the richest man in the worldwell only in 24 hours he managed to earn more than Bad Bunny earned in a year.

A bernard arnault It only took one day for him to become the man with the most money in the world.

For his part, Bad Bunny is classified by the platform Spotify What the most played artist globally, in addition to the highest grossing after having performed in various stadiums of United States and Latin America in the course of this year, whose tour concluded at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, which ended up being a success despite the irregularities that were manifested in Ticketmaster.

The ‘BadBunnyTour’ account on Twitterrevealed that the concerts of the interpreter of ‘Tití me pregunta’ gathered a total of 435.2 million dollars of gross income.

Magazine bill board indicated that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ presentations took place on two different tours this 2022, but raised the highest income for an artist in a year since the Billboard Boxscore was launched in the late 1980s.

However, despite the fact that Bad Bunny has a huge fortune in his bank account, he is nothing unlike the man who He took the crown from Elon Musk as the richest person in the world.

This is Bernard Arnault, who yesterday raised nothing more and nothing less than 172 million dollars, thanks to the fact that he is in charge of supervising LVMHthe group with the largest luxury items in the world, since it has more than 70 fashion and cosmetics brands, such as Sephora and Louis Vuitton.