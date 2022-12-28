Arnault, the richest man in the world becomes a brand: chance

Richest man in the world and founder of the high-end fashion group Lvmh, which also owns other important Italian brands such as Fendi and Bulgari, has become a registered trademark. In the wake of other personalities of the caliber of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Veuve Cliquot, Tiffanyand of all the other leading maisons of his great empire, Bernard Arnault has “armored” its particulars in the register of trademarks and patents. A move also made in the past by the legendary Argentine soccer star, Diego Armando Maradona, on whose brand not indifferent legal-family battles are still taking place. To reveal Arnault’s strategy is an investigation carried out by Only 24 Hours.

The French billionairewhich according to the latest ranking drawn up by Forbes has surpassed the capital of the owner of Tesla in terms of equity Elon Musk, approaching 200 billion , has registered his name and surname: in this way, at least until June 2023, no one will be able to associate them with any product (from clothing to Christmas decorations to champagne). But Arnault is not the only one in his family to have registered his name in the register of trademarks and patents. The names of his parents also appear next to him five children: Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frederic and Jean.

The move of the billionaire owner of Lvmh if on the one hand it appears almost the result of the need to protect one’s business and empire, on the other it is bizarre to note that in the list of sectors and services connected to the “Arnault” registered brand, there are not only objects related to luxury. As remarked the sun 24 hours the trademark filing makes it illegal to commercially exploit the French billionaire’s name without his authorization in the industries of chemicals, dyes and paints, cosmetics, cleaning, jewellery, TV programmes, radio, marriage agencies. Finally, another fundamental point: the owner of the “Bernard Arnault” trademarks is not the founder of the group but the Agachea holding held directly by the French billionaire through some companies in Belgium, which with the transformation into a limited partnership will also see the five children.

