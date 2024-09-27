Luxury, LMVH acquires 10% stake in Moncler holding company

The LVMH group, number one in the world in the luxury goods sector, has acquired a 10% stake in a holding company controlled by Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini, which owns 15.8% of the Italian group known for its high-end down jackets.



“I am pleased that the LVMH Group is investing” in this holding ‘to strengthen its position as the main shareholder of Moncler and support the independence of the Moncler group,’ said LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, in a statement. The Moncler brand, a former small French company founded in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont in Ise’re, was taken over in 2003 by the Italian entrepreneur Remo Ruffini.

In detail, LVMH, through a dedicated company, invested in Double R, the largest shareholder of Moncler controlled by Ruffini’s holding company. The joint press release states that Double R will “increase its stake in Moncler up to a maximum level of 18.5% through further purchases of Moncler shares over a period of approximately 18 months.”

These purchases “will be financed by LVMH, which will increase its stake in Double R to a maximum of approximately 22%”. LVMH also describes itself as a “stable, long-term minority shareholder of Double R” and a supporter of the current CEO.