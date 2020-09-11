Egan bernal, the Tour champion, needed to work onerous at Puy Mary to not bury his choices this yr. The Slovenian duo Roglic-Pogacar put him on the ropes, and gave up the second place within the common, which went to the younger UAE. He misplaced 37 seconds to them and is 59 total.

“You simply have to just accept it when others are stronger. I’ve no alternative however to strive it within the remaining levels and stay with excessive morale, “mentioned the Ineos chief, who was solid on the end line. Nonetheless, he denied that he had gone by essential moments: “I am wonderful bodily, I felt good through the climb, however there have been higher rivals.”