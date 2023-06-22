The return to a great Tour is approaching for Egan Bernal, who barring unforeseen events according to what the Gazzetta knows will be included in the selection of Ineos-Grenadiers for the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday 1st July from Bilbao. The 26-year-old Colombian has not participated in a tour for 3 weeks since the 2021 Vuelta, which he had finished in sixth place. Then the accident in training in Colombia in which he risked his life: on January 24, 2022 he ended up hitting a bus at 60 km/h while pedaling his time trial bike. Bernal is the only non-European rider to have won both the Giro d’Italia (in 2021) and the Tour de France (in 2019): now in the Dauphiné, in the last competitive engagement, he has shown some progress and therefore the team has decided to give him the green light for the Tour. Nobody expects him to be able to fight for the yellow jersey against Vingegaard, Pogacar and the others, but it would be an important step towards definitive recovery.