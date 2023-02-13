No Vuelta Andalucìa for Egan Bernal. Contrary to what was expected, the 26-year-old Colombian from Ineos-Grenadiers will not be at the start of the short Spanish stage race scheduled from Wednesday to Sunday (and in which Tadej Pogacar, winner today on the dirt roads around Jaen, will participate, among others).

Sources from the British team confirmed to the Gazzetta that Bernal is still not feeling 100% after failing to finish the Vuelta San Juan in Argentina at the end of January due to knee problems: he finished fourth at the uphill finish but then he had retired during the sixth and penultimate stage. Also from the team they let it be known that this is not a real alarm: Bernal (last year absent for almost 7 months after an accident in training in Colombia in which he risked his life) has not yet recovered from that problem at knee, but his participation in the Paris-Nice from 5 to 12 March remains scheduled. It remains to be seen whether he will include another race in his calendar before the French race.