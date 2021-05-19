Egan Bernal extended his advantage with all his rivals in the Giro d’Italia and explained at a press conference that he was “very happy” for the performance shown both for him and for his team, Ineos, in the sterrato stage: “It was a very hard day with those stretches of land. We expected big differences and, in fact, there were many riders in the general classification who lost a lot of time. In my case I am satisfied to continue at the top of the classification, but we have to stay focused to defend the pink shirt until Milan”.

The Colombian He started the day with 14 seconds over Evenepoel and ended it with a difference of 2:22 in his favor: “When they told me on the radio that he was putting more than 1:40 on Remco, we shot in order to open more space in the general classification ”. However, he assured that he respects “all the adversaries”: “Not only did I look at Evenepoel, even if he was the closest in the standings. I really value what Vlasov, Caruso, Carthy or Simon Yates do, also what it seemed Landa was going to do ”. The Belgian made no excuses: “The legs had no energy.” Meanwhile, the Giro boss leads with 45 ”over Vlasov and 1:12 over Caruso: “I feel better than expected and I have great teammates, as was proven during the sterrato”.