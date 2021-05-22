Egan Bernal gave another blow to the Giro at the Zoncolan. The pink jersey was once again the strongest in the race and pushed the rivals a little further away. Now Simon Yates is the main threat, at 1:33; while Caruso is third at 1:31 and Vlasov, fourth at 1:37. Evenepoel leaves at 3:52, in eighth place. “I think I had a good race. Now I have a good advantage, but I need to stay calm and focused.”, said the leader of Ineos. Because the one from Zipaquirá is clear that in a race like the Giro “anything can happen”.

Still, the authority that he demonstrates at each stage leaves no one to doubt that he is the top favorite. On the ascent to the Zoncolan, it was Simon Yates who put him to the test: “When I saw that he attacked I left with him. In the final part I accelerated and was able to open more space.”

Fortunato: “I gave it my all”

Although if there was someone happier at the finish line it was Lorenzo Fortunato, the winner of the stage. The Eolo Kometa cyclist, the Contador Foundation team that is making its debut in a big one, thanked all the members of the formation for the opportunity to compete in their first Giro. And he related how he lived those final kilometers in which the victory was conceived: “I knew that the last 3 kilometers were the hardest, so I waited to attack in the final part of the Zoncolan.” The Italian was able to catch up with Tratnik on that stage and left only in one last agonizing effort: “I gave it my all until I crossed the finish line.”